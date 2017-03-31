Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Volleyball

Derry volleyball aims for deep playoff run

Alec Italiano | Friday, March 31, 2017, 4:51 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Derry's Dom DeLuca competes in a volleyball tournament March 25, 2017, at North Allegheny.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Derry's Dan Brasili competes in a volleyball tournament March 25, 2017, at North Allegheny.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Derry's Damon Hammacher competes in a volleyball tournament March 25, 2017, at North Allegheny.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Derry's Jake Griffin competes in a volleyball tournament March 25, 2017, at North Allegheny.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Derry's Dom DeLuca and Ethan Sellong compete in a volleyball tournament March 25, 2017, at North Allegheny.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Derry's John Kerr competes in a volleyball tournament March 25, 2017, at North Allegheny.

Updated 15 minutes ago

After stumbling in the quarterfinals of the WPIAL tournament last season, Derry's boys volleyball team is looking to take its young squad deep into the playoffs this season.

“That's the goal,” senior captain Dan Brasili said. “This team that we have right now really, genuinely wants to do better and wants to win. We have the drive this year that we might not have had in past years.”

With only three starting seniors — Matt Marron, Joe Lavelle and Brasili — a lot of the starters are underclassman, which could cause some growing pains out of the gate, according to coach Shawn Spencer.

“At times we look good,” Spencer said. “Early on, it is going to be a bit of a roller coaster because of our inexperience. There are going to be some good moments, and some not so good moments, but hopefully by the end of the season we are into a mode where it is pretty steady and consistently good.”

The Derry boys volleyball team has a long history of success; the Trojans were WPIAL runners-up in 2010 and ‘12-14. They've fielded a team since 1978. Two years ago, the team finished third in the WPIAL, qualified for the state tournament, but lost in the first round.

This is a different team than in years past, according to Brasili.

“Everyone seems more into it this year and is ready to go; everyone wants it,” Brasili said. “This year my expectation is really high. I have 100 percent confidence in our team. Everything is going to come together, we are going to start clicking and it is going to be a great season.”

One of the bigger challenges with a younger team is going to be ball control Spencer said. He said to run an efficient offense, the Trojans' passing will be key.

“Basically if you haven't passed a lot of volleyballs in your life, ball control becomes a challenge,” Spencer said. “That is one of the hardest things to do, and being so young and inexperienced, I think the more repetition we can get in practice and in games, the better we get.”

Brasili, a setter, echoed the importance of ball control.

“Ball movement is definitely a huge factor in volleyball,” Brasili said. “I mean if you can't get the ball where it needs to be, then you can't get it past them. You really can't run an offense without it.”

Height isn't something the team necessarily lacks — two 6-foot-4 sophomore outside hitters stepping up are John Kerr and Dom DeLuca, who join 6-5 junior Ethan Sellong. This gives Spencer reason to be optimistic.

“If we can get these kids to buy into the what we are trying to sell,” Spencer said, “I think we can accomplish some good things.”

Derry will compete in Section 2-AA this season with Deer Lakes, Mars, Obama Academy and Summit Academy.

“I think we could be in the mix for the section title, but Deer Lakes is the favorite this year,” Spencer said. “I think as the year progresses we will continue to get better. We will be a young team with a lot of potential.

“Hopefully, we progress to the point where we will be able to challenge for the WPIAL title.”

Alec Italiano is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.