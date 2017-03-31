Derry volleyball aims for deep playoff run

After stumbling in the quarterfinals of the WPIAL tournament last season, Derry's boys volleyball team is looking to take its young squad deep into the playoffs this season.

“That's the goal,” senior captain Dan Brasili said. “This team that we have right now really, genuinely wants to do better and wants to win. We have the drive this year that we might not have had in past years.”

With only three starting seniors — Matt Marron, Joe Lavelle and Brasili — a lot of the starters are underclassman, which could cause some growing pains out of the gate, according to coach Shawn Spencer.

“At times we look good,” Spencer said. “Early on, it is going to be a bit of a roller coaster because of our inexperience. There are going to be some good moments, and some not so good moments, but hopefully by the end of the season we are into a mode where it is pretty steady and consistently good.”

The Derry boys volleyball team has a long history of success; the Trojans were WPIAL runners-up in 2010 and ‘12-14. They've fielded a team since 1978. Two years ago, the team finished third in the WPIAL, qualified for the state tournament, but lost in the first round.

This is a different team than in years past, according to Brasili.

“Everyone seems more into it this year and is ready to go; everyone wants it,” Brasili said. “This year my expectation is really high. I have 100 percent confidence in our team. Everything is going to come together, we are going to start clicking and it is going to be a great season.”

One of the bigger challenges with a younger team is going to be ball control Spencer said. He said to run an efficient offense, the Trojans' passing will be key.

“Basically if you haven't passed a lot of volleyballs in your life, ball control becomes a challenge,” Spencer said. “That is one of the hardest things to do, and being so young and inexperienced, I think the more repetition we can get in practice and in games, the better we get.”

Brasili, a setter, echoed the importance of ball control.

“Ball movement is definitely a huge factor in volleyball,” Brasili said. “I mean if you can't get the ball where it needs to be, then you can't get it past them. You really can't run an offense without it.”

Height isn't something the team necessarily lacks — two 6-foot-4 sophomore outside hitters stepping up are John Kerr and Dom DeLuca, who join 6-5 junior Ethan Sellong. This gives Spencer reason to be optimistic.

“If we can get these kids to buy into the what we are trying to sell,” Spencer said, “I think we can accomplish some good things.”

Derry will compete in Section 2-AA this season with Deer Lakes, Mars, Obama Academy and Summit Academy.

“I think we could be in the mix for the section title, but Deer Lakes is the favorite this year,” Spencer said. “I think as the year progresses we will continue to get better. We will be a young team with a lot of potential.

“Hopefully, we progress to the point where we will be able to challenge for the WPIAL title.”

