Volleyball

North Hills volleyball gains experience

Kevin Lohman | Friday, April 7, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
North Hills' Justin Avon competes in a volleyball tournament March 25, 2017, at North Allegheny.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
North Hills' Bryon Spear and Chris Thornton compete in a volleyball tournament March 25, 2017, at North Allegheny.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
North Hills' Luis Ortize competes in a volleyball tournament March 25, 2017, at North Allegheny.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
North Hills coach Jeff Beavers talks to his team during a volleyball tournament March 25, 2017, at North Allegheny.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
North Hills' Dom Poreo competes in a volleyball tournament March 25, 2017, at North Allegheny.

Although their results have not yielded much of an indication of it yet, the North Hills boys volleyball team's future is getting a little brighter by the day.

In a strong Section 2-AAA, the Indians (0-4, 0-3) have yet to record a win. Still, as coach Jeff Beavers says, things are looking up now that the program finally has a feeder program at its disposal.

“We're inexperienced this season, and it shows on the court. But this is the first year that North Hills has put a middle school program in place. That's a big plus,” Beavers said.

“It will take a while for the program to work itself up to our varsity team, but it's big. From not having one previously, we're just behind a lot of other teams right off the bat.”

As for the varsity team this season, an overall lack of experience has been a difficult hurdle for the Indians' players to clear. However, with six sophomores and six freshmen on the roster, the team is more then willing to start building toward the future right now.

One freshman, Chris Thornton, has already been a stalwart at the middle hitter position. Before hitting the floor for the high school team, Thornton had previously played travel volleyball in middle school. That experience, combined with his 6-foot-1 frame, has helped the first-year player hit the ground running, according to his coach.

Nate Saul, another freshman, also has seen major court time at libero. The team's theme of a youth movement also has been upheld by sophomore outside hitter Byron Spear, who Beavers said has flashed a great deal of potential.

“He has some extra potential and experience. He's an outside hitter for us, and he's a big boy at probably 6-4, 6-5,” the fourth-year coach said. “He has some nice blocking skills. We play him on the weak side, and when we're able to give him a chance to go for the kill, he looks good.”

Beyond the underclassmen on the North Hills roster, junior Cedric Reamon has proven himself capable of holding down the setter position. While two other juniors, Dom Porko and Brandon Stabb, have been mainstays at outside hitter and defensive specialist, respectively.

“They all started when they were sophomores and they're juniors now so they have that year under their belt, which is big. They know what is expected of them and they bring it to the court,” Beavers said.

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.

