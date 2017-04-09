Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Volleyball

Pine-Richland volleyball to be tested in rugged section

Kevin Lohman | Sunday, April 9, 2017, 11:55 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Pine-Richland's Gabe Schoone and Blake Todorowski compete against Butler April 4, 2017, at Pine-Richland.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Pine-Richland's Sam Vidic and Luke Olsen block a shot against Butler April 4, 2017, at Pine-Richland.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Pine-Richland's Rhys Rocher competes against Butler April 4, 2017, at Pine-Richland.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Pine-Richland's Sam Vidic and Matt Zirkel celebrate after a point against Butler April 4, 2017, at Pine-Richland.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Pine-Richland's Lance Todorowski competes against Butler April 4, 2017, at Pine-Richland.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Pine-Richland's Luke Olsen competes against Butler April 4, 2017, at Pine-Richland.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Pine-Richland's Gabe Schoone competes against Butler April 4, 2017, at Pine-Richland.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Pine-Richland outside hitter Sean Colosimo competes against Butler April 4, 2017, at Pine-Richland.

Updated 1 hour ago

For 13 of the last 14 years, the WPIAL Class AAA boys volleyball champion came out of what is now Section 2.

The majority of those championship victories were won by North Allegheny, but there is no doubt the section that includes Pine-Richland is competitive.

Rams assistant coach Shawn Grady said he wouldn't have it any other way.

“It's a lot of fun playing in our section, actually. It brings out a lot in the guys, knowing every single night they have to bring it. I think it's fun. I think it's good for the guys to have to compete every single night,” Grady said.

“Then we know when we get to the playoffs, we're prepared for that type of competition.”

Experience is a key reason why Pine-Richland (4-2, 2-2) figures to be competitive again. Senior captains Lance Todorowski and Sam Vidic are joined by fourth-year players Owen Tindall, Sean Colosimo and Drew Neverett.

Juniors Chris Gebhart (middle hitter) and Gabe Schoone (defensive specialist) also return from a team that reached the WPIAL semifinals.

Another difference maker is sophomore Luke Olson. Olson, at 6-foot-5, was the only freshman on the all-section team last season. Grady said Olson is a much-improved player.

“Luke is a powerhouse, the whole way through,” Grady said.

“We switch him between middle and outside hitter, and he hits all across the net. He blocks guys, he plays with emotion and he gets the team excited with his play. As a sophomore, he's probably our strongest all-around player, and he's someone people will notice because he's so big and he puts the ball down.”

One of the keys to Pine-Richland's success, according to Grady, will be the emergence of another hitter who can take pressure off Olson. Besides Vidic, the Rams are hoping to rely on juniors Steve Gleyze and Rhys Rocher.

Pine-Richland plays its next match at 7 p.m. Thursday at North Hills.

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.

