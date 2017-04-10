Penn-Trafford's McGowan develops into one of WPIAL's top volleyball players

Every time Penn-Trafford hosts an open gym, Brandon McGowan and many of his Penn-Trafford boys volleyball teammates attend to help younger kids learn the game.

It's an easy call for McGowan to help the next generation of Penn-Trafford volleyball players, because he was in fifth grade when he first had an interest in the sport after watching his older sister, Sarah, play.

McGowan, a 6-foot-2 senior, has become one of the top outside hitters in the WPIAL and helped lead the Warriors to their first WPIAL championship last season all while having the same exuberance for the sport he had in his youth.

He played soccer and basketball growing up, but nothing compared to volleyball.

“That's why I still do it. I got bored with other sports and found a passion for this one, so I stuck with it,” McGowan said. “It's about how you work with your team and your teammates on the court. It's just a different style of game compared to shooting a basketball into a hoop or shooting a soccer ball into a net. It's just something different. You get into the game. With volleyball there's always points being scored, so you're engaged all the time.”

McGowan, a Penn State Altoona recruit, was near the top of the WPIAL in kills last year and also has a strong jump serve in his repertoire, which he said he had to work on for a few years to get it to where it is today. He's an anchor on an experienced front line that includes 6-3 seniors Zach Werksman and Chris Spangler.

“(McGowan) does everything well,” Penn-Trafford coach Jim Schall said. “He's a really good passer. He serves well and is just a really good all-around player.”

Since McGowan was in seventh grade, he's played for Pittsburgh Volleyball Club, a traveling club team. During his time with PVC, McGowan has traveled to many locations around the country. He played for a junior national championship with PVC in Reno, Nev. Playing for PVC has allowed McGowan to play with many from other teams in the WPIAL, including North Allegheny, Seneca Valley and Penn Hills.

“I've met a ton of people throughout the Pittsburgh area that I'm not only competing with, but I'm also competing against,” McGowan said. “It's always fun to compete against your friends because it not only makes you better, but it makes them better, too.”

Penn-Trafford got two good early-season tests in the last few weeks in tournament play. The Warriors won the Derry tournament two weekends ago and lost to Seneca Valley in the quarterfinals at the North Allegheny tournament March 25.

With it being his final season at Penn-Trafford, McGowan wants consecutive section and WPIAL titles and also another run at a PIAA title.

The Warriors lost in the state semifinals last year to Penn Manor.

The hardest parts for McGowan are not letting his mind wander toward the future and focusing on the next opponent on the schedule.

“You want to focus on your season, but it's hard not to think about WPIAL playoffs — like who's going to be the top four teams, who's going to make it to the finals and things like that,” McGowan said. “It's nerve-racking because there are a ton of teams who could qualify for that. Everyone is competitive.”

