Rotation adjustments boost Baldwin volleyball

The Baldwin boys volleyball team is aiming for a WPIAL playoff berth this season.

“Absolutely; that's our first goal,” coach Eric Falcione said. “The playoffs are still a possibility. This team has the talent. Once our chemistry becomes good, we will win more games.”

There are four starters from the 2016 squad back intact in 2017, led by senior libero Luke Scherz.

The three others are juniors — setter Dante Parente, and middle hitters Mike Goga and Ben Remlinger, who has been nursing a shoulder injury.

“Remlinger's one of our better all-around players,” Falcione said. “He really worked hard in the offseason. He injured his shoulder two weeks before our season. He still plays defense; he's a real good passer.”

Along with Scherz, Parente, Goga and Remlinger, Baldwin's starting rotation consists of sophomore outside hitter Russ Cyprowski, freshman outside hitter Ted Boehm and senior right-side hitters Jack Hillgrove and Jake Reiss; complemented by sophomore defensive specialist Colton Barr, senior defensive specialist Chris Collins, freshman outside hitter Zach Remlinger and senior outside hitter Colin Perko.

Two of the team's leaders are Scherz and Goga, who at 6-foot-4 is the Highlanders' tallest player.

“(Scherz) is very vocal, very positive,” Falcione said. “He's always working with the younger guys, trying to make them better.”

Goga is a two-year starter on the Baldwin boys basketball team, which advanced to the WPIAL playoffs and finished with a 15-8 overall record in 2016-17.

“Mike is a good, positive leader, both vocally and by his play,” Falcione said. “He's really improved from last year. He's very encouraging; he's good in the huddle now.

“I think with the good basketball season that (Baldwin) had, Mike knows how to take that positive attitude to help make other players better.”

Boehm, a Pittsburgh Volleyball Club player who attended St. Thomas More last year, is the first freshman to earn a starting job on the Highlanders' varsity team since Mike DeLyser in 2007. DeLyser, who graduated from Baldwin in 2010, continued his volleyball career at St. Francis (Pa.).

After opening the season with 3-1 and 3-0 losses to Peters Township and Upper St. Clair, respectively, Baldwin last week rolled to a 3-0 win over Moon.

“We changed the lineup a little bit, trying to get people in position where they can excel,” Falcione said. “We will struggle until some of the younger players can get better and can help the varsity. We like the rotation better now. People are getting more comfortable in their positions.

“We'll probably experiment with the lineup a little more. What we could use is another (weekend) tournament.”

Despite a 3-0 loss last week to visiting Canon-McMillan, Falcione remains optimistic — not only for this year but for future seasons, as well.

“Most of all, I'm encouraged about the program,” he said. “The JV team has pretty good numbers this year. We have 17 JV players. That's the biggest JV team we've had in a long time.”

The Highlanders co-captains this season consist of Scherz, Hillgrove and Collins.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.