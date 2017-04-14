Bishop Canevin volleyball off to strong start

There is a new head coach leading the Bishop Canevin boys volleyball team, but he is a familiar face to those around the program.

Peter Barakat, who was the assistant coach the past three seasons, has stepped into the head coach role this season. Previous coach Kevin Walters, also the school's girls volleyball coach, is now the team's assistant coach.

“We have worked together so long that there is never any issues,” Barakat said. “Sometimes it is like we don't know who is in charge. As an assistant, I always gave him my opinions of what is going on, and he is the same way with me. We are very much in tandem.”

The change hasn't slowed the team down as the Crusaders are off to a 6-2 start with a 2-2 record in Section 3-AA play.

This is the team's fourth season together but only the second that it is eligible for the WPIAL playoffs. In its debut at the varsity level, Bishop Canevin went 9-8 last season. The Crusaders fell to Thomas Jefferson, 3-0, in the playoffs last season. One sign of growth showed in some of the opening games of the season. Bishop Canevin was swept by Hopewell and OLSH by a score of 3-1 in both matches last season. This season the Crusaders topped the Vikings, 3-0, and the Chargers, 3-1.

The team is led by the return of setter/outside hitter Matthew Menosky. A club player, the 5-foot-10 sophomore might be one of the team's most experienced players despite being an underclassmen. He was the team leader in kills and digs last season and is on track to do it against this year.

“He is just a different level of talent,” Barakat said. “He does a lot well. He is learning the he doesn't need to hit it 150 percent every time. He just needs to get the ball down in the court. I really think he has a chance to be an all-state players for us.”

A fellow sophomore in 5-9 middle blocker Robert Andrews has developed his game. Andrews and Menosky have played together for several years so the sophomore duo has a strong bond.

“He has shown more consistency,” Barakat said. “He attacks the ball and has gotten good at serving. The game is slowing down for him.”

A group of seniors have provided a solid foundation. While they might not have the flashiest stats, they make the plays the Crusaders need to be successful.

“These are guys who have been with us three or four years,” Barakat said. “They have really picked up the basics and continue to grow. They can make those basic defensive plays.”

Outside hitter Jesse Stechly has developed into one of the team's best defensive players. Middle hitter Ryley Tarasi is another player boosting the Crusaders' defensive presence. Joey Kertz, a 5-10 senior setter, has the ability to do a little bit of everything on the court.

“(Kertz) is one of our two setters, with Matt,” Barakat said. “If Joey is setting, it can free Matt up to focus on offense. He has a good serve but sometimes he over swings. But he is starting to get it under control.”

The team also added some new faces who are making an impact. Freshman outside hitter Alex Shaughnessy brings great athleticism to the court with some club experience.

“He is 6-2 and very competitive,” Barakat said. “He is improving a lot for us. It is a big step going from playing seventh and eighth grade diocese volleyball to varsity.”

Outside hitter Lee Li may be the surprise of the season. The sophomore stopped by a practice during an off day with the junior varsity basketball team and decided to give the sport a try. While he is new to the sport, Li's athleticism has helped him find success.

“He can do stuff no one else on the court can do,” Baraket said. “He just doesn't know the game. He has made some blocks and kills and is just figuring out the timing. When his timing is on, he can hit anything.”

The team has an added benefit of a more localized section schedule this year. Last season the team had long bus rides to Deer Lakes, Derry and Summit Academy for road games. But the Crusaders were placed in Section 3-AA this season and face Keystone Oaks, Seton-La Salle, South Park, Steel Valley and Thomas Jefferson.

With its debut in a new section, Barakat would like to see the Crusaders continue to grow as a program.

“We hit a couple of milestones last season,” Barakat said. “I would like to see take another step or two forward this season. I don't want us to be just a middle of the pack team.”

Nathan Smith is a freelance writer.