Shaler boys volleyball team targets postseason

The Shaler boys volleyball team has taken the first small steps forward.

Determining whether the Titans' progress will land them in the WPIAL playoffs will depend on their next steps.

Shaler, 4-4 overall and 2-3 in Section 2-AAA as of Sunday, is in fifth place in the section, one spot out of the playoffs.

The Titans, who last made the postseason in 2010, had an opportunity to climb up with matchups against Pine-Richland and North Allegheny this week, both of which were past deadline for this edition.

“We've been improving our defense a lot,” coach Paul Stadelman said. “We've done a better job of keeping our focus in games and making sure we play the first point and last point the same way.”

Shaler is a game behind Pine-Richland and Butler, which are tied for third place. The Titans lost their first matchup to the Golden Tornado in five sets and haven't played the Rams yet.

Senior outside hitter Chris McDermott, a three-year starter, said he has enjoyed watching the team grow. Even though it was only one set, being a part of Shaler's win over North Allegheny at the Derry Tournament was a highlight.

“That was the first time we beat North Allegheny since I've been here,” McDermott said. “Keeping up with Pine-Richland and Butler is a thrill us seniors haven't felt yet. It's going to take some time getting used to.”

Developing the proper mentality to hang in tough games has been part of the process, as well. Part of Shaler's issues this season have come from an inability to get into its offense.

The Titans can't seem to attack consistently.

“That has stemmed from our struggles with passing on serve-receive and in our transition game,” Stadelman said. “When we do get the ball to the net and get good passes up, we have good hits between our middles and outsides contributing similarly.”

Senior setter Stephen Borgen doesn't attribute the issue to being anxious.

“We're so tuned in to the game, your muscles tense up and you overthink something too much,” Borgen said. “Then it doesn't turn out the best. You have to have that next-point mentality.”

Being able to demonstrate a strong will down the stretch is a major part of Shaler's plan.

The Titans want to make a giant leap.

“To see what we can do now is a lot of fun,” McDermott said.

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.