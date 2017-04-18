Penn-Trafford volleyball tops Norwin, takes step toward 2nd section title

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penn-Trafford senior outside hitter Brandon McGowan knows the road to the Section 3-AAA title isn't completely paved. There will be more roadblocks and challenges in the path of the Warriors' boys volleyball team down the stretch.

But following a 25-14, 25-18, 25-13 home win over Norwin Tuesday night, the defending champion Warriors' were assertive in their position as top dogs.

“It's nice,” said McGowan, who had nine kills. “It's comforting, but we still have to compete and play our game. Our section isn't as strong as Section 1 and Section 2. We need to compete with teams and play to our level and not play down to other teams.”

What Penn-Trafford (7-1, 7-0) has shown is offensive diversity that makes it tough to stop. Zach Werksman tied McGowan for a team-high nine kills, while first-year middle hitter Sean Kelly had five.

Following heavy graduation from last season, Warriors coach Jim Schall was looking for depth to develop on offense.

Nick Pasek, Nick Tarabrella and Nick Pasek also contributed big kills against Norwin (6-2, 6-1).

“That'll be a big thing for us,” Schall said. “We need some other guys to do well. We do rely pretty heavily on Brandon and Zach. It will be the other guys. That's the best Sean has done, Spangler and Pasek took good swings. Tarabrella had a few good swings, too.”

A stagnant start demonstrated Penn-Trafford's mastery of the section can be tentative without focus. The Warriors conceded four points in the first set on attack errors. Norwin took advantage of Penn-Trafford's early indecision, building a 5-1 lead following a kill by Andrew Chenot.

Grant Saunders and Chenot each finished with four kills for Norwin.

“Even when we gave them a few, we were passing well,” Schall said. “We have enough offense, as long as we're not giving away points on serve-receive we were going to be in good shape.”

The Warriors rallied quickly in the first set, responding with a 5-1 run to tie the match at six. Two kills from Werksman put Penn-Trafford ahead for good 9-7.

Norwin battled throughout the second set, but was done in by miscues. The Knights had six service errors and couldn't get the Warriors out of system.

“Without a doubt,” Norwin coach Allen Warden said. “We know because of our size we have to serve tough. Our serve didn't affect their offense at all tonight. If we don't serve the ball to the right people, we're in trouble because we don't block a lot of balls.”

Penn-Trafford was able to take another step toward its second section title.

Continuing to be creative on offense will make the Warriors tough to stop.

“We have a lot of new people coming up,” McGowan said. “We had three seniors graduate that were big hitters, so we have guys stepping up and taking their place.”

