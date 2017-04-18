Coaches swap roles as Bethel Park volleyball eyes return to WPIAL championship

For more than a quarter of a century Tom Allman has been on the sidelines as the coach of the Bethel Park boys volleyball team, but with retirement from his teaching position at the school approaching, he decided to quietly step down and become an assistant this season.

Part of the plan was to help his assistant for the last five years, Zach Smith, ease into becoming a head coach.

“He played for me in 2008 when we won the section and made the WPIAL championship and lost to North Allegheny,” said Allman, who led Bethel Park to three WPIAL championship game appearances in the last eight years. “I'm kind of training him to take on more and I'm doing less, so I can step back and let him take over.”

The other part of the plan was to win games, and the early-season results have been similar to Bethel Park teams of the past. The Black Hawks are 5-0 in Section 1-AAA play entering Tuesday.

Smith, who was a libero for Bethel Park in 2008-09, said he and Allman have a similar message, which has made it an easy transition. Smith hasn't noticed too much of a change outside of taking a bigger role in running practices and doing more paperwork. The same communication they had when Smith was an assistant, still applies.

“The last couple of years he and I have had kind of an open dialogue and have made decisions together,” Smith said. “I've been with him for about 10 years now as a player and a coach, so it's nice to know that anything that I say he's going to echo pretty much the same way. It's nice to be able to pick his brain as I go through this process of becoming a head coach. It's not an opportunity that many people get to have. He and I have been coaching together for a long time, so it wasn't that big of a deal switching roles.

“We're happy to have (Tom) along with us. Any time you have someone with that kind of experience it's an advantage for your team. We hope he stays around for a long time, but ultimately that will be his decision.”

Allman hasn't decided if this will be his final season with the program.

“I'm retiring as a teacher on June 16th, so we'll see what happens,” Allman said. “We'll see what kind of energy I want to put into volleyball and what kind of energy I want to put into my house.”

Bethel Park, which lost to Penn-Trafford in the WPIAL championship last year, had to overcome an early-season injury to top hitter Mike Kapusta. Kapusta is progressing toward a return and should be back on the court before season's end.

His injury, combined with losing Jake Dixon, the top hitter from last year's team to graduation, has forced some younger players to step in.

Dylan Schanck and Max Cooley have filled in on the outside to help compliment returning middle hitters Zach Lizun and Connor Savrese, along with opposite hitter Caleb Pierson.

“We lost (Kapusta) early, but the guys have kind of rallied around that and have stepped up their play,” Smith said. “Our two middles (Lizun and Sevrese) are back from last year, and they've taken the load offensively and have done a good job trying to carry us through. Now we're starting to get healthy and things are starting to come together.”

While Bethel Park has gone undefeated in section play to this point, some of the matches have been close. The Black Hawks went five sets at Peters Township, winning 3-2, and had close sets in 3-0 victories over Canon-McMillan and Upper St. Clair. The Black Hawks finished the first half of section play on Tuesday with a match against Baldwin.

“I think everybody has improved this year. Peters (Township) is always a tough match. They're a team that always plays us well, and they have a lot of talent. Upper St. Clair has a whole new offense, and they've got a great setter and they've got the hitters to go with it this year. Canon-Mac has continued to take steps forward. Every year they get a little bit better. It's presented a situation where we can't take any match lightly, and we have to come ready to play every match. It's good to see volleyball getting better in the South Hills.”

Getting to play each section opponent one more time and an upcoming match with Seneca Valley should provide Bethel Park with a good test down the stretch. Those tests could be beneficial in helping the Black Hawks make another long run in the WPIAL tournament.

“Any time you have the success that our team has had the last couple of years, you come in with high expectations,” Smith said. “A lot of these guys even if they weren't on the court were a part of the experience of getting to the finals and the disappointment when we lost. They expect to contend again this year, and they have their goals in mind.”

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.