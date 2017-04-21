North Allegheny volleyball set up for success

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There isn't any competition between North Allegheny senior MJ Barton and junior AJ Schmidt. Playing in a 6-2 rotation for the Tigers' boys volleyball team gives each setter a chance to serve as conduits for the offense.

Both have continuously pumped energy into top-ranked North Allegheny.

The Tigers (7-0, 6-0) have yet to concede a set in match play following a 25-9, 25-12, 25-13 Section 2-AAA win over North Hills Tuesday.

Barton, who competes as a member of the USA men's deaf volleyball team, enjoys having Schmidt to push him. Schmidt, who was the starting setter on his club team, leads North Allegheny with 263 assists, while Barton has handed out 172.

“It's an incredible opportunity for him to continue to spice up the way he runs the offense and get more experience for when he takes over next year,” Barton said. “In practice, I would say that we compete as far as who is the better setter, but we will definitely compete to the death to who wins or who gets the spot or whatever.”

North Allegheny coach Dan Schall had many reasons to believe everything would mesh together. The assembling of the Tigers' talent, in addition to experience gained, made it possible.

“One, these guys are at a high-level setting,” Schall said. “We have a lot of offensive weapons, and it allows us to maximize those guys, as well. There are two sides of the coin there.”

The Tigers have been hitting at a good clip. Three players — Luke Visgitis (49.1 percent), Canyon Tuman (41) and Eric Visgitis (40) — hit 40 percent or better. Tuman leads the team with 125 kills, while Jason Stiefvater is second with 68.

Being set up with solid passing has made things easier for the hitters.

“I feel like hitting percentage is a huge indicator of how good a team is,” Stiefvater said. “In order to have a good hitting percentage, you have to have good passing, good setting and then a good kill. I feel it's a great representation of the depth of our team. We have overall great passers, great setters and great hitters.”

Making sure things stay consistent is what Barton is focused on.

The Tigers have gone two years without a WPIAL title.

With Barton and Schmidt running the offense, North Allegheny will be hard to stop.

“We've got our rhythm figured out it seems, but we are still working on just giving it our absolute best every game regardless of the opponent,” Barton said. “That includes the little things, especially consistent serving and passing.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.