Fast start has South Park volleyball in hunt for section title

History can be a great source of motivation, and the South Park boys volleyball team doesn't have to look too far into the past to find something to strive toward.

The Eagles started 7-0 in Section 3-AA last year only to lose their final three section matches and see their title slip away. Then they lost in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs to Hopewell.

South Park is right back where it was a year ago with a 6-0 record in section play entering Thursday. This time with a senior-laden roster, the Eagles want finish the job and claim a section crown.

“At the beginning of the year I said to them “Do you remember that feeling when we beat Thomas Jefferson, 3-2, the first time last year? And they said ‘Yeah,' ” coach Kameron Smith said. “Then I asked them ‘Do you remember what it felt like when we lost three games in a row and how the season ended last year?' and they said ‘Yeah.' I told them to use it as motivation.”

Dan Morgret is one of nine seniors and one of three fourth-year starters. For him and the rest of the South Park players there's a vacancy on a banner hanging in the gym that they want to fill.

“Our assistant coach said on the section championship banner in our gym there should be a 2016 there, and that we need to strive to put a 2017 on it,” said Morgret, who will play golf at West Virginia Wesleyan next year. “That's something that I carry as a motivation on the court. It definitely shows in a lot of our players' motivation.”

Morgret, a middle hitter, along with setter Aaron Walker and outside hitter Hunter Rock have played together since they were freshmen and have been best friends since well before they started playing volleyball.

They didn't start playing volleyball until their freshman year and quickly found a connection with the sport.

“We always hung out and played basketball and street hockey together growing up,” said Rock, who will play volleyball next year at Hiram College, a Division III school in Ohio. “We've always been really good friends, and we all picked up volleyball together.”

Rock, Morgret and Walker have been with Smith through his four years at South Park. In his first year as coach, Smith took over two weeks before the season started and the team went through some hardships. They were 0-20 in section play their first two seasons, but those seem like distant memories now.

“We weren't sure if we were going to have a team our first year,” Walker said. “We all wanted to play, but we weren't even sure if we were going to have a coach. Then (Smith) started coaching, and we've grown together from that first year.”

South Park scored 3-1 wins over Bishop Canevin and Thomas Jefferson, the defending section champion, in the first half of section play. They also won the North Hills tournament. In the Thomas Jefferson match, South Park was behind 16-12 in the fourth set, but closed the set on a 13-2 run to clinch the match.

“The Thomas Jefferson match shows our strength that we can pull through together as a team,” Morgret said. “Giving up long runs was an issue last year at the end of the season. In our last game against Seton-La Salle we got shut out 3-0 and giving up runs was a big problem in that game.”

Outside of Walker, Morgret and Rock, who are all captains, several other players with less experience have stepped up.

Senior opposite hitters Jake Kwolek and Brett Francis, who are in their first year on the team, have made a positive impact along with juniors Eric Carr and Marco Muffeo.

“I give them all a lot of credit,” Rock said. “Brett had never played before other than in gym class and he just came on and is doing a good job on the weak side in the two months he's played. Marco can jump out of the gym. He's good on the block and that helps with our defensive mindset.”

South Park had a match against Bishop Canevin on Thursday and closes section play with matches against Keystone Oaks, Steel Valley and Thomas Jefferson.

