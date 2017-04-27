Senior class again pacing Seneca Valley volleyball

Every time the Seneca Valley boys volleyball team enters a gym to play a section match, Raiders coach Dan Follett expects a tough battle.

Follett also expects his team will come out on top.

In the first half of Section 2-AAA play, the Raiders scored tight wins over Butler, 3-2, and Pine-Richland, 3-1, to go along with 3-0 wins against North Hills, Fox Chapel and Shaler. They finished the first half with a 5-1 record. Their only loss was a 3-0 setback against North Allegheny. Seneca Valley started the second half with a 3-0 win against Fox Chapel last Thursday.

The Raiders were a WPIAL finalist and made the PIAA semifinals two years ago. They advanced to the WPIAL semifinals last year. Given how the first half went, the Raiders look to be a factor once again this season.

“We aren't afraid to say that we are one of the top teams in the WPIAL and the state, and we want to back it up, too,” Follett said. “We're not talk. We want to go out there and play and show that we can hang with anybody.”

The lone loss in section play came against another perennial contender in North Allegheny, which has won 11 of the last 14 WPIAL Class AAA championships. Though the match didn't go the Raiders' way they are looking forward to a rematch May 9.

“This year, North Allegheny has a really strong team and so do we,” Follett said. “They beat us 3-0 two weeks ago, but as I said to their coach after the match, ‘You got this round, we'll see you next time.' Over the past five years since I've been here we are about .500 as a program against North Allegheny. We're not afraid of them, and we don't put them on top of some pedestal. That's not how we act. Our goal every year is the state championship, and we're not beating around the bush about it.

“Everyone in our section is competitive. North Allegheny has the statistics because they've had a good program for over 30 years. This is the 15th season of the Seneca Valley boys volleyball program, so we're at least half as old as them and probably even younger than that. Are we playing catch up as far as a historical prospective? Absolutely, but at the same time we've caught up fast. Four years after our program started we beat them for the first time. Since 2006, we're not afraid of them.”

In Follett's five-year tenure, the model he's used for success revolves around having seniors who have come up through the ranks of junior varsity. When the Raiders made the state semifinals two years ago they had eight seniors, and they graduated 11 seniors from last season's WPIAL semifinalist team.

The senior model applies again this season. Six key contributors — Matt Gagnon, Marshall Price, Will Hayes, Evan Maurer, Jack Gardner and Kyle Lindley — are all seniors.

Gagnon is one of the top outside hitters in the WPIAL, and he plays on the Pittsburgh Volleyball Club traveling team. Price was an All-WPIAL outside hitter last year. Hayes is the setter and was described by Follett as the “quarterback” of the offense. Lindley is a middle hitter, who Follett said was a “great blocker” that can control play around the net. Gardner is the libero or defensive specialist in the back row and Maurer is a left-handed outside hitter.

“The way we've built this program to be successful year in and year out is to win with seniors,” Follett said. “If you have seniors that have been through the program playing five or six years it doesn't matter if they're the most talented, the most athletic or of the most skilled players their maturity level; their knowledge for the game and their overall ability as a team will shine.”

One of the areas of the game most volleyball coaches describe as an area of importance is serve-receive, and Follett isn't any different. Serve receive is vital to a team's offensive success, and the Raiders are working to fine-tune that area of the game as they draw closer to the postseason.

“I always explain (serve-receive) as like a snap in football,” Follett said. “If you have a bad snap the play goes haywire and whatever you wanted to run is off the table. It's the same thing in volleyball. That first contact is like a snap to our setter, and if we can't snap it correctly to the setter then whatever we want to do on that second and third contact gets thrown into the wind. We're trying to run a fast offense, but without that snap we can't do so.”

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.