Pine-Richland volleyball hoping to round into form for stretch run

Heading into the home stretch of the WPIAL regular season, the Pine-Richland boys volleyball team hasn't had an opportunity to hit its stride as a group yet.

However, with four section games left and a playoff spot on the line, now would be a good time for the Rams to find their groove. Assistant coach Shawn Grady said there seems to be good reason to believe his team will do that with roster finally rounding into full strength.

“We're starting to get some guys back. We've only played three matches with our entire team, including our out-of-section games. I believe we have our entire squad for these last two weeks,” Grady said.

“Ultimately, we have to go 3-1 against our remaining schedule — Seneca Valley, Shaler, North Hills and Fox Chapel — if we want to make playoffs.”

It's been a combination of other obligations that has caused Pine-Richland to go through the Section 2-AAA gauntlet with a patchwork roster. Whether it's been band trips or college visits, the team has had to persevere through missing key players on a regular basis.

One player who has done more then just show up on a regular basis is outside hitter Luke Olson. The 6-foot-5 sophomore owns the team lead in kills despite every one of the Rams' opponents defending him as the primary threat.

“Luke has continued to be our best player. He has been huge for us,” Grady said.

“We just need another person to step up. It's been a little inconsistent. The hard thing is that physically we can compete with anybody, but mentally we are going to have to be stronger now down the stretch.”

The mental side of the game has been a source of frustration for Pine-Richland. The team has gotten into trouble with unforced errors, which appear to tied to the roster inconsistency, Grady said. Against Butler, those issues with errors came to a head.

“We had 47 unforced errors against Butler, so we gave them 47 out of the 75 points needed to win and that's not the recipe for success,” Grady said.

“We cut those errors out, then we're fine. That's what we need to do down the stretch, iron out those details.”

