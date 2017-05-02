Deer Lakes volleyball rallies to top rival Derry

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Dan Hutchinson admitted that Deer Lakes has a tendency to start slow this season, and that trend continued Tuesday when the Lancers fell behind Derry after three sets.

But the Lancers are proving it's not how you start, but how you finish — and Hutchinson helped them finish strong.

Hutchinson had 16 kills, including three in the deciding fifth set, to help the Lancers rally for a 3-2 home win over Section 2-AA rival Derry.

Deer Lakes (6-0) remained undefeated in the section and put itself in the driver's seat for the section title. It can clinch the title with a victory over Obama Academy on Thursday.

“We've worked really hard as a team to get here,” Hutchinson said. “Derry is a good team. We just had to put it all together and play as a team.”

The match followed a similar script to the first meeting between the teams, when Deer Lakes came back from a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2. On Thursday, it trailed 2-1, but won the fourth set 25-20 and the fifth 15-9.

Throughout the match Hutchinson showcased a power swing that led to plenty of kills, but in the fifth set he decided to go with a changeup and tipped the ball softly over the net to a vacant spot on the floor. The deceptive kill tied the final set at 6-6 and started a 4-0 run that put the Lancers up for good.

“Derry puts up a big block, and we had to find ways to get around it,” Hutchinson said. “I knew that spot on the floor was open. I had been looking at it all game, and I knew it was time to pull that trick.”

Devin Demase had a couple of timely kills in the fifth set, and Tyler Osselborn finished the match with a kill that careened off two Derry players blocking at the net.

“We all wanted it,” Demase said. “We were all putting the ball down. It just came to me, and I made the most of my chances. We all made the most of our chances.”

Hutchinson also made his mark in the fourth, with two kills, and also had a couple of hits that went spiraling off blockers.

“Dan is a very smart hitter. He finds hits spots and usually swings hard at it,” first-year Deer Lakes coach Brady Schuller said. “If you get on your heels on him, he will tip the ball on you. He's also one of our better passers, too, so he brings a lot to the team.”

Derry (5-2) took the first set 27-25 and Deer Lakes tied it with a 25-20 win in the second. In the third, Derry pulled away early and rolled to a 25-17 win. The Trojans gave Deer Lakes problems with soft tips over the net led by Dom DeLuca, who finished with a dozen kills.

After the third, Schuller made an adjustment to the defense that helped counteract the soft tips at the net.

“I shifted the defense over to our strong suit and pinched people in to cover tips because they were tipping a lot,” Schuller said. “They didn't want to swing against our defense.”

The Derry/Deer Lakes rivalry dates to Schuller's playing days with the Lancers in 2011. Deer Lakes has taken the last four matches.

“Ever since middle school, we've been told we have to be ready for Derry,” Hutchinson said. “They're tough competition, and we've known their name from the start.”

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.