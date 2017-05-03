Derry volleyball aims to improve 5th-set struggles

Deer Lakes and Derry are the boys volleyball teams to beat in Section 2-AA this season.

Unfortunately for the Trojans, Deer Lakes has had their number ... barely.

Deer Lakes edged the Trojans in their two matches this season, winning both contests in five games.

“We have to figure out how to come out on top in five-game matches,” Derry coach Shawn Spencer said. “We are 0-3 when we go five games, and we need to change our mind frame in the fifth and match the other team's compete level.”

Senior captain Dan Brasili is undeterred in his team's chances in the playoffs despite the two losses to Deer Lakes, including Tuesday's 3-2 defeat to the rival Lancers (6-0 in Section 2). For him, it comes down to grinding it out in those long matches.

“In the first match, we won the first two games,” Brasili said. “We had the opportunity to finish it, and we didn't get it done in the third game. And after that point, we all just assumed we had it, and I don't know what happened; they just fought harder than we did.”

The two Deer Lakes losses were Derry's only defeats in Section 2. The Trojans entered a nonsection match with North Allegheny on Wednesday night 7-6 overall and 5-2 in section play. They will wrap up section play by hosting third-place Obama Academy (4-2) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Spencer, Deer Lakes was the preseason favorite to win the WPIAL title, giving Derry the underdog role and a chance to knock them off come playoff time.

“I don't think there is any pressure on this group, that is for sure,” Spencer said. “I just think we are slowly going to keep getting better and hopefully sneak up on a few of the better teams and find a way to come out on top when we get into the playoffs. But I just like the group as a whole and we are progressing and getting better at the right time.”

There are only three seniors on the team, but Spencer said the team is working hard every day to get ready for the postseason.

“It's been a pretty solid collective effort from the top of the roster to the bottom of the roster,” Spencer said. “I'm just impressed with how each kid on the team has tried to work to improve our game during the season. Every kid has been wanting to get better, and I'd like to think that will pay off because it makes our practices a little more intense, and that really helps you to get better.”

The focus now is clearly on making a playoff run, as in past seasons. The Trojans lost in the WPIAL quarterfinals last year, and were WPIAL runners-up in 2010 and ‘12-14.

“We're going to make a deep playoff run,” Brasili said. “We know we have it in us to go as far as we want, it is just the will to get it done at this point.”

