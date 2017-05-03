Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Volleyball

Derry volleyball aims to improve 5th-set struggles

Alec Italiano | Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 4:54 p.m.
Erica Dietz | For the Tribune-Review
Derry’s Jeff Perratone (37) lands a spike past Deer Lakes’ Tyler Osselborn (7) and Ryan Bombich (9) during volleyball game Tuesday, May 2, 2017, at Deer Lakes High School.
Erica Dietz | For the Tribune-Review
Derry’s Jeff Perratone (37) and John Kerr (13) block a spike during the volleyball game Tuesday, May 2, 2017, at Deer Lakes High School.
Erica Dietz | For the Tribune-Review
Deer Lakes’ Devin Demase (17) and Trevor Sutch (35) attempt to block a spike by Derry’s Dom DeLuca (12) during the volleyball game Tuesday, May 2, 2017, at Deer Lakes High School.

Updated 33 minutes ago

Deer Lakes and Derry are the boys volleyball teams to beat in Section 2-AA this season.

Unfortunately for the Trojans, Deer Lakes has had their number ... barely.

Deer Lakes edged the Trojans in their two matches this season, winning both contests in five games.

“We have to figure out how to come out on top in five-game matches,” Derry coach Shawn Spencer said. “We are 0-3 when we go five games, and we need to change our mind frame in the fifth and match the other team's compete level.”

Senior captain Dan Brasili is undeterred in his team's chances in the playoffs despite the two losses to Deer Lakes, including Tuesday's 3-2 defeat to the rival Lancers (6-0 in Section 2). For him, it comes down to grinding it out in those long matches.

“In the first match, we won the first two games,” Brasili said. “We had the opportunity to finish it, and we didn't get it done in the third game. And after that point, we all just assumed we had it, and I don't know what happened; they just fought harder than we did.”

The two Deer Lakes losses were Derry's only defeats in Section 2. The Trojans entered a nonsection match with North Allegheny on Wednesday night 7-6 overall and 5-2 in section play. They will wrap up section play by hosting third-place Obama Academy (4-2) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Spencer, Deer Lakes was the preseason favorite to win the WPIAL title, giving Derry the underdog role and a chance to knock them off come playoff time.

“I don't think there is any pressure on this group, that is for sure,” Spencer said. “I just think we are slowly going to keep getting better and hopefully sneak up on a few of the better teams and find a way to come out on top when we get into the playoffs. But I just like the group as a whole and we are progressing and getting better at the right time.”

There are only three seniors on the team, but Spencer said the team is working hard every day to get ready for the postseason.

“It's been a pretty solid collective effort from the top of the roster to the bottom of the roster,” Spencer said. “I'm just impressed with how each kid on the team has tried to work to improve our game during the season. Every kid has been wanting to get better, and I'd like to think that will pay off because it makes our practices a little more intense, and that really helps you to get better.”

The focus now is clearly on making a playoff run, as in past seasons. The Trojans lost in the WPIAL quarterfinals last year, and were WPIAL runners-up in 2010 and ‘12-14.

“We're going to make a deep playoff run,” Brasili said. “We know we have it in us to go as far as we want, it is just the will to get it done at this point.”

Alec Italiano is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.