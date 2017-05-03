Co-coaches help Peters Township volleyball reach WPIAL playoffs

Greg Hillard and Nate Swauger have both heard numerous times from friends and colleagues that their coaching situation with the Peters Township boys volleyball team is unconventional.

After all, it's not usual for a team to have co-head coaches, but that's exactly what Hillard and Swauger are this season.

Being co-head coaches has drawn a surprised reaction at times, but the results of the experiment have been pretty good.

Peters Township is locked into the playoffs for the eighth straight season and sits second in Section 1-AAA with a 7-2 record. The Indians are a half game ahead of Upper St. Clair, who they play Thursday night.

Hillard and Swauger grew up together playing volleyball at Baldwin, where they graduated in 2009, and sharing head coaching responsibilities provides a sense of normalcy for them.

“A lot of people say it's unique, but Nate and I don't really think it is,” Hillard said. “We both agree on the coaching styles and what we do, so we really don't really consider ourselves co-head coaches, but just the coaches of the Peters Township volleyball team.”

“Everybody keeps telling us that they've never heard anyone do that before,” Swauger said. “But we figure we're both young professionals, we're both in our 20's and just being the fact that there's responsibilities as far as scheduling bus rides and things like that. We both have the same amount of say. We work very well together. It's not like he's asking if we should do something a certain way and I say no we shouldn't. We both kind of have the same mindset going, and we figured why not split it down the middle.”

Hillard and Swauger took over this year for Swauger's father, Pete, who stepped down after last season. The pair coached junior varsity together as season ago. They got their start together by helping coach an elementary school team four years ago with Swauger's mother, Mary Pat.

Everything in coaching for Hillard and Swauger is a 50-50 partnership. They rotate between varsity and junior varsity at practice and even trade off which coach gets to stand during matches.

“It kind of comes down to who is more confident that day,” said Hillard, with a chuckle. “If he wants to stand that's fine and if he wants me to do it that's fine too. Sometimes we both sit during matches and he'll get up and stand up to talk to the players. It doesn't bother me that I can't stand during some games, because I can sit on the bench and voice my opinion to the players and the referees. Sometimes the refs don't like that, but they get over it.”

The 10 seniors on the Peters Township team have endured a coaching change in each of their four years together. For senior captain Jake Leninger, the power of two coaches this year has been a positive.

“It's nice to have them on our bench,” Leninger said. “They're nice, young guys. They team is able to relate to them easily. If it's good to have one good head coach, then why not have two?”

Hillard and Swauger both identified Leninger as the team's leader on and off the court for a team that had only three returning starters. Leninger is committed to play at Hiram College, a Division III school in Ohio, for its inaugural boys volleyball season next spring. As the team's setter, he's the team's quarterback on the floor.

“When our team is down in a match and we need to get picked up, (Jake) is able to do that for us,” Swauger said. “He's very smart. It's his third year starting and we have a lot of new starters this year, so he brings that model of consistency for us. He's cool, calm and collected when games are tight.”

One of the other returning starters, middle hitter Joe Jozwiak, has missed time with back spasms. In his absence, Alex Puhl, a 6-foot-7 sophomore, has stepped up. Drew Blon, a Shippensburg football recruit, also has filled in at middle hitter. Swauger said Jozwiak has helped work with the middle hitters while he rehabs his injury. They are hopeful to have him back this season.

Peters Township's two losses in section have come to Bethel Park. The Indians lost 3-2 the first time and 3-0 in the rematch. The first match was the first time a Peters Township team took at least one set from a Bethel Park team in four years.

As the postseason nears, the Indians want to work on being more consistent in matches and limit runs teams make in sets.

“Sometimes we have a tendency to play up or down to our competition,” Swauger said. “It gets you in a hole sometimes when you are in a game that shouldn't be tightly contested, and you're battling it out to win a set. Given how well we can play when we're on, we need to bring that level every night.”

