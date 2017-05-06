Hempfield, Latrobe volleyball teams ready for run at playoffs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Hempfield and Latrobe boys volleyball teams entered the season with plenty of youth and inexperience.

That didn't hold them back, though. Both are in contention for one of Section 3's four WPIAL Class AAA playoff berths. The Spartans and Wildcats were tied for third at 7-5 heading into the final week of section play.

Hempfield features freshmen Will Kuhns, Gavin White and Ryan Horwatt, juniors Logan Horwatt and Jordan Dedo and senior Sean Winters in its starting lineup. They've helped the Spartans rebound from near the bottom of the section last year.

“Besides having so many young kids, we're trying to retrain the older kids in a new system,” said John Howell, who took over as coach again this season. He coached the program for 18 years before stepping down in 2012. “They've not been very competitive the last four years. Trying to teach them that losing is not acceptable and how to win is almost half the battle. For us, volleyball is a 40/60 split: 40 percent skill, and 60 percent is just the mental approach for the game. It's an interesting mix of coaching, technically and mentally.”

It's been paying off for Hempfield's players, who must learn how to deal with success, too.

“Even in the last two weeks, they've been feeling a little pressure knowing they need to win in order to stay where they are,” Howell said. “At this stage, they know every game is a playoff game because teams are trying to take away what they've earned.

“We're not used to being chased down. We're always the ones trying to do the chasing. Getting to the playoffs is our goal, and it looks like we can attain our goal. If we can get there, you never know what can happen.”

The Spartans got some experience against playoff-caliber teams at the 16-team State College Invitational.

“We play better against the better teams and not as well against other teams. They rise to the occasion,” Howell said. “We play well when we play faster. I am hoping those experiences help us down the stretch.”

Latrobe was at the State College Invitational, too. The Wildcats benefited from that experience.

“It's definitely a very good measuring stick,” Latrobe coach Drew Vosefski said. “You don't get a lot of reps because you don't play as many games, but at least you get to see the kids in competitive situations and see who stands tall and who fades. We had some nice surprises out of some young kids who got in and proved themselves. It's a positive going forward.”

The Wildcats went 11-3 in section play last year and reached the WPIAL quarterfinals. However, they returned just one starter: sophomore Reed Fenton.

“We don't have a lot of varsity experience this year. We graduated 13. With how the guys are stepping up, I think we're doing well,” Vosefski said. “It's a maturing process, and we're learning how to win.”

Senior starters Bryce Harr and Jacob Green join Fenton as captains. They've helped to guide the sophomore-laden team.

“They have done a great job this year mentoring and continuing to give the message to the guys to not quit or get discouraged and keep pushing through,” Vosefski said.

Alex Ryan is a sophomore who has emerged for Latrobe.

“He has all the tools to be a great force in volleyball,” Vosefski said.

The Wildcats are happy to be in the playoff hunt despite their inexperience this season.

“Although our record may not show where we'd like to be, this year is a great launching pad for the next two or three years for the kids we have,” Vosefski said. “As we continue to gain confidence, I think we can get back to the top pretty soon.”

Latrobe and Hempfield play in the section finale Thursday.

Joe Sager is a freelance writer.