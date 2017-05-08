Plum volleyball finds tough sledding in Section 3-AAA

Navigating the Section 3-AAA schedule is no small task for a Plum boys volleyball team that is short on experience and full of ambition.

Missing the 2016 postseason, the Mustangs were driven to return to the WPIAL Class AAA bracket but quickly realized returning to the top of the section standings is easier said than done.

“It was kind of culture shock for them,” Plum coach Rick Peterson said. “When we came back together (to start the season), we thought we were going to do better.”

Plum (3-9) is riding a three-game losing streak heading into the final week of the regular season. It was shut out 3-0 by Section 3-AAA opponents Hempfield and Latrobe before losing to neighboring rival Gateway, 3-2. The Mustangs have been eliminated from the postseason.

“There's not only a talent gap, but there's an experience gap and its taking a little longer for us to get up to the pace of play,” Peterson said. “If you're looking at our play, we were definitely in a lot of games.”

The one thing the Mustangs have been consistent at is not giving themselves a chance in situations where they need it most.

Plum had Hempfield (7-5) on the ropes during the first set of last Thursday's home match before the Mustangs handed the set over to the Spartans on a silver platter. Holding an 18-11 lead, Plum allowed Hempfield to come back and steal the first set 25-23 to suck all of the momentum out of the Plum gymnasium. What made matters worse is Plum gave up nine of the Spartan's 14 come-from-behind points. Folding at the most crucial times in matches is a trait that has plagued the Mustangs most of the season.

“After losing the first set like that, it kind of crushed our spirits,” Peterson said. “We need to make the other team beat us rather than beating ourselves. We're really good at beating ourselves.”

Trotting at the most 10, and often seven, players into an opponents gymnasium has exposed Plum's lack of depth. Activities and a rash of injuries have kept the Mustangs thin on the bench.

“Penn-Trafford comes at you like a football team,” Peterson said. “They look like a football team, and they come at you in waves. Here in Plum, we need to build back the base.

“(Our section) is a grind, and from top to bottom they're all pretty sturdy teams. There's no gifts and there's no off games. Depth is really important in a quality section like ours.”

Peterson puts much of the blame for this season on himself. It's been more difficult than he thought to replace the eight seniors who graduated two seasons ago. He said he could have pushed his players harder during practices to create more competition. He found himself going back to teaching fundamentals — in particular, blocking and defense.

“I need to do a better job,” Peterson said.

Peterson gave a tip of the cap to kills and aces leader Colin Dedert and hitters Jake McGraw and Nate Albert for their blocking skills.

“It is what it is, and I think that's what makes coaching fun,” Peterson said. “Overall, they're a really good group of guys, and they come out and try really hard.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.