Penn Hills volleyball narrowly misses out on playoffs

The ability to play as one unit can help a team overcome a disadvantage in talent. The Penn Hills boys volleyball team finished one game away from qualifying for the postseason.

The Indians' roster was comprised of a mixture of athletes who played organized volleyball for years and those who picked up the sport for the very first time.

Even with the lack of the experienced players, the Indians (7-7) were still in the mix for the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs heading into the final week of the season. However, they were unable to win a critical matchup at Latrobe, falling 3-1 on May 9.

“Before the game, I told them nights like this we can create a memory that you can have for the rest of your life,” coach Jay Mitlo said. “I talked to them after the match and told them the reality is that we still created a memory that will last with them the rest of their life. Everything is a learning experience.”

The Indians were able to bounce back after the tough loss with a 3-2 win at Plum on Thursday. Penn Hills dropped the first two sets 25-13 and 25-18 but was able to rally and win the fifth and decisive game, 17-15.

“In the big scheme of things, we lost out on one week of games and practice. But the fact that we did get better, we never gave up and continued to win, there is the victory,” Mitlo said.

“I'm more pleased that everybody got better, we came together, their skills enhanced greatly. It was a great group of guys that liked to play together. There is your victory.”

Middle hitter Erik Cunningham and libero Conor McDevitt were four-year players, and the Indians had major contributions from middle hitter Julian Bennett, outside hitter Nate Wolf and opposite hitter Chad Miles, all seniors.

Mitlo will look to replace the departing seniors the same way he has in years past and will look forward to having junior outside hitter B.J. Smith and sophomore setter Napoleon Le return next season. Riverview junior setter/opposite hitter Cal Fisher joined the Indians through a co-op program this season.

“Beyond the talent, we are losing a lot of great guys. It was a really good group of guys and they are going to be missed as teammates, not just as athletes,” Mitlo said.

“We are going to hunt, dig and find some athletes that can supplement the ones that are coming back.”

Mitlo noticed a change with his team as the season progressed and, with the change, the Indians were getting positive results. The Indians finished 4-3 during the second half season in Section 3-AAA.

“In the beginning of the year, it was the quietest team I ever had,” Mitlo said. “They didn't say a word on the court. It had to be because they were nervous with playing a new sport. By the end of the year, they were the goofiest, most fun-loving team I ever had.”

