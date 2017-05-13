Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Volleyball

Penn Hills volleyball narrowly misses out on playoffs

Andrew John | Saturday, May 13, 2017
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Penn Hills' BJ Smith, Cal Fisher and Conor McDevitt compete in a volleyball tournament March 25, 2017 at North Allegheny.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Penn Hills' BJ Smith competes in a volleyball tournament March 25, 2017 at North Allegheny.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Penn Hills' Conor McDevitt competes in a volleyball tournament March 25, 2017 at North Allegheny.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Penn Hills' Eric Cunningham competes in a volleyball tournament March 25, 2017 at North Allegheny.

Updated 57 minutes ago

The ability to play as one unit can help a team overcome a disadvantage in talent. The Penn Hills boys volleyball team finished one game away from qualifying for the postseason.

The Indians' roster was comprised of a mixture of athletes who played organized volleyball for years and those who picked up the sport for the very first time.

Even with the lack of the experienced players, the Indians (7-7) were still in the mix for the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs heading into the final week of the season. However, they were unable to win a critical matchup at Latrobe, falling 3-1 on May 9.

“Before the game, I told them nights like this we can create a memory that you can have for the rest of your life,” coach Jay Mitlo said. “I talked to them after the match and told them the reality is that we still created a memory that will last with them the rest of their life. Everything is a learning experience.”

The Indians were able to bounce back after the tough loss with a 3-2 win at Plum on Thursday. Penn Hills dropped the first two sets 25-13 and 25-18 but was able to rally and win the fifth and decisive game, 17-15.

“In the big scheme of things, we lost out on one week of games and practice. But the fact that we did get better, we never gave up and continued to win, there is the victory,” Mitlo said.

“I'm more pleased that everybody got better, we came together, their skills enhanced greatly. It was a great group of guys that liked to play together. There is your victory.”

Middle hitter Erik Cunningham and libero Conor McDevitt were four-year players, and the Indians had major contributions from middle hitter Julian Bennett, outside hitter Nate Wolf and opposite hitter Chad Miles, all seniors.

Mitlo will look to replace the departing seniors the same way he has in years past and will look forward to having junior outside hitter B.J. Smith and sophomore setter Napoleon Le return next season. Riverview junior setter/opposite hitter Cal Fisher joined the Indians through a co-op program this season.

“Beyond the talent, we are losing a lot of great guys. It was a really good group of guys and they are going to be missed as teammates, not just as athletes,” Mitlo said.

“We are going to hunt, dig and find some athletes that can supplement the ones that are coming back.”

Mitlo noticed a change with his team as the season progressed and, with the change, the Indians were getting positive results. The Indians finished 4-3 during the second half season in Section 3-AAA.

“In the beginning of the year, it was the quietest team I ever had,” Mitlo said. “They didn't say a word on the court. It had to be because they were nervous with playing a new sport. By the end of the year, they were the goofiest, most fun-loving team I ever had.”

Andrew John is freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.