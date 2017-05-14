Gateway volleyball sends longtime coach Lockey out a winner

The Gateway boys volleyball team might have been short on wins because of a lack of experience, but the Gators were long on effort, winning two of their final four section matches of the season and send coach Greg Lockey into retirement a winner.

“I was more proud of the way they responded more so than getting the win for me,” said Lockey who has been coaching the sport for 31 years. “I'll be honest, I don't think there's any coach that wants to go out with a loss. They just went out there and got it. It was a good win and emotional.”

The win Lockey referred to came in the Gator's last match of the season. Gateway (3-12) dropped the first two sets to Section 3-3A foe Armstrong before coming back to win three straight.

“Winning the Armstrong match was big, and it was senior night,” Lockey said. “Once again, we lost the first two matches. I told them that this is what your built for, what you train for and to not let teams come in here and win.”

Part of the emotion Lockey displayed following his final match was a result of the growth his Gators made throughout the season. Coming of its first playoff appearance in 16 years the year prior, there was plenty of optimism surrounding the program. But the Gators found themselves in a rebuilding phase following the loss of talent from the year before.

“We lost players, and we had to regroup and reorganize again,” Lockey said. “They played well, but it wasn't the same type of team. They got better each game. I told them at the beginning of the season that the second half will be much different than the first half. We lost some those five-set matches, and we won a few.”

It took Gators three weeks into the season to force a fifth set in a match. It was the first meeting against Hempfield (9-5) in mid-April that Gateway began to find its rhythm. From there, Gateway continued to get close but dropped another 3-2 loss on the road against Armstrong.

The turnaround came in a 3-0 loss to Latrobe (8-6) where, despite the shutout, Lockey sensed that his team grew confident because of how tough they played the Wildcats.

“They started realize and understand that they are better and started to compete and win,” Lockey said. “They're just like another volleyball player and the only difference is that they have more experience than us.”

The Gators came back to grab their first win of the season over long-time rival Plum (3-11). The win eliminated the Mustangs from the postseason. The Plum win was one of those five-set matches where Gateway put itself in a 2-0 hole before winning three straight sets.

Despite its overall record and the loss of its coach, the Gateway volleyball program is trending upward heading into next season. Junior middle hitter and kills leader John Kromka will be returning along with key outside hitter James Shin. Shin finished the season near the top in digs.

Replacing Marcelo Pomiecko and assists leader and setter Johnny Gable will be difficult. Pomiecko moved to libero midway through the season when Lockey felt his back line needed a spark.

The loss of senior middle hitter Amrith Channarasappa also will be felt.

Lockey took his time leaving the gymnasium after his Gators sent him into retirement as a winner. Lockey, who served as the boys and girls volleyball coach, took a long look around before making his final walk out of the gymnasium doors as a coach.

“I think I've done all I can do and want to do at this point,” Lockey said. “I've coached a lot of great players, and it's just time for me to step away and enjoy life.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.