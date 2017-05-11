Upper St. Clair volleyball turns focus to postseason

Upper St. Clair boys volleyball coach Josh Ficorilli stood atop the stand that looks over the net at practice on Monday just a few days after a tough 3-2 loss to Section 1-AAA rival Peters Township with a plan to work on his team's mental toughness.

With the varsity team on one side of the court and the junior varsity players on the other side Ficorilli acted as a referee and threw in random calls that went against his varsity players to see how they'd react. He also put them in situations where they needed to quickly adapt to the score to try and salvage a set.

It was an exercise to try and create a sense of urgency as the team prepares for the playoffs. The Panthers (7-4) are third in the section and have qualified for the postseason for the 12th straight year, but if they want to make a run Ficorilli said they need to figure out how to have a stronger mental game on the court.

“We put the varsity team in situations where they were behind the 8-ball,” said Ficorilli, who is in his fourth season as head coach and ninth season with the program. “We'd start the scout team with 23 and the varsity team at 19. They had to find a way to side out, be clean and start a run. I was allowing the scout team to have a lot more freedom, and I was really strict and even making some phantom calls against the varsity guys to kind of mess with their heads a little bit and get them out of their comfort zone. If it was a clean kill I'd call a net violation just to rattle their cage.

“The physical aspect … they all have it. You can tweak a rotation, you can tweak how they swing at a ball and things like that, but at some point it's just what they have. The magic pill is coaching mental toughness, heart and battling through something.”

Upper St. Clair wrapped up the regular season against Moon on Thursday with the playoffs set to begin next week. Senior setter Eric Lehman felt the last couple days at practice provided a valuable refresher of their situation.

“Volleyball is one point that happens quickly and then you have to forget about it and move on,” Lehman said. “We have had trouble with that throughout the season. If there's a call that doesn't go our way we do get mentally frustrated, and it results in a loss of a rally. Practice this week has built us up and made us a different team. I couldn't be happier with the coaching this week and how we have adjusted to our weaknesses. We've now worked toward making them our strengths.”

Ficorilli described Upper St. Clair's season as an up and down one. Perhaps the best example was last Thursday's loss to Peters Township. The Panthers took the first two sets, but ran into trouble in the third when Ficorilli said a couple of line judge calls were overturned and went against them. Peters Township rallied to win the third and then narrowly took the fourth before cruising to a win the deciding set. The loss provided the latest lesson on how things can unravel quickly if you let things that go against you fester.

“I don't want to down play any opponent's ability, but any of our losses throughout the season have been as much about us making errors both mentally and physically at incredibly unfortunate times as anything else,” Ficorilli said.

For the eight Upper St. Clair seniors, which include tri-captains Lehman, Joey DiGiorno and Nolan Kondrich, reality has hit them that their season is winding down, but they hope to extend it by advancing in the postseason. The Panthers are 1-3 in the playoffs the last three years. The win was a first-round match against Butler, 3-1, in 2015.

“I think it kind of hit us (Tuesday) because it was our final regular season practice. I've been with most of these guys all four years, a couple of them came on sophomore year, but we've been a close group of guys,” DiGiorno said. “That makes it tougher on us, but it's also good because we don't want our last game to be the first game of playoffs. We want to have that mental push to keep us going.”

“(Tuesday) during practice all the seniors were told to get off the court and take a rest for a second and I turned to all of them and said “We'll guys this is one of the last practices of our high school careers and I couldn't be happier with the group of people I've made it through with,” Lehman said. “The experiences and off the court have been some of the best memories of my life, and I'm not exaggerating that at all. It's more than just a volleyball game. It's the experience of what it means to be a team. Whether you're a freshman, a senior it doesn't matter how old you are, it's about the team. The experience is something I'll take with me to college and into the real world. I think we all have that sentiment.”

