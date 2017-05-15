Westmoreland high school roundup: P-T boys volleyball draws No. 2 seed

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Penn-Trafford boys volleyball team will begin its WPIAL title defense as one of the favorites in Class AAA.

The Warriors, who finished 14-0 in Section 3, were awarded the No. 2 seed when the brackets were revealed Monday.

They received a first-round bye and will host the winner of Butler and Upper St. Clair in a quarterfinal match at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Norwin is seeded fifth and will host No. 12 Canon-McMillan at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Hempfield earned the No. 9 seed and will play No. 8 Peters Township in the first round at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Norwin.

No. 11 Latrobe will head to No. 6 Shaler for a 7:30 p.m. match Tuesday.

In Class AA, Derry earned the No. 4 seed and a first-round bye.

The Trojans will play the winner of South Park and Mars at 6 p.m. Thursday at Deer Lakes.

North Allegheny earned the top seed in the Class AAA tournament, while Beaver County Christian is No. 1 in Class AA.

Girls lacrosse

Bethel Park 12, Norwin 9 — Katie Zeiler had six goals to lead No. 10 Bethel Park (11-5) past No. 7 Norwin (10-6) in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAA girls lacrosse playoffs at Norwin.

Seton-La Salle 16, Greensburg C.C. 8 — No. 11 Greensburg Central Catholic (6-8) had its season come to a close after falling to No. 6 Seton-La Salle (14-5) in the first round of the WPIAL Class AA playoffs at Norwin.

College baseball

Seton Hill received a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional tournament after winning its first Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference baseball championship.

Host Mercyhurst received the top seed and West Chester the second seed. The tournament will be held in Jamestown, N.Y. because Erie Stadium is not available.

Seton Hill (36-18) will face Mountain East Conference champion and former West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference rival Shepherd at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Winston-Salem State faces West Chester at 3 p.m. and Shippensburg battles Millersville at 7. Mercyhurst received a first-round bye.