Norwin volleyball wins, Hempfield loses in opening round

Slow starts have plagued Peters Township boys volleyball all season according to coach Nate Swauger, but after falling 25-20 to No. 9 Hempfield in the first game Tuesday night in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs, the No. 8 Indians took the next three games 25-14, 29-27 and 25-16 to earn a 3-1 win.

“We came out slow a little in the first game which we tend to be doing this season,” Swauger said. “But the one thing they haven't done all year is, even if they drop the first one, they come back and take the next ones. One thing we preached all game is closing out games once we get to 20 points.”

In the back-and-forth third game, the score was tied 12 times before Peters Township won the pivotal game. Hempfield scored four straight points to tie it at 22 after a barrage of spikes.

Hempfield's power and ability to block wasn't enough to outperform Peters Township's consistent defense. The team rarely mishandled a play, while Hempfield let a few balls drop because of miscommunication. The Spartans were playing with three freshman and two first-year seniors on the floor, while Peters starts mostly seniors, said Hempfield coach John Howell.

“I'm just really proud of what they accomplished this season,” Howell said. “It is just hard when you get people who have been in the playoffs so many times over the years and trying to figure out how to play with emotions, but still play intense. I think we got a little gun shy, and we made a few mistakes.”

Peters Township senior outside hitter Nathan Deitrick liked the way his team played, but noted to go deep in the playoffs they will have to work for it.

“We just need to get a little more aggressive out there going after the ball and getting our blocks up,” Deitrick said.

Peters Township will play at No. 1 North Allegheny in the quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Norwin 3, Canon-McMillan 0 — No. 5 Norwin proved to be too much for the visiting Big Macs in a Class AAA first-round match, winning 25-18, 26-24, 25-20.

“I actually thought we played a pretty clean game for the most part,” Norwin coach Al Warden said. “They gave us a run for our money.”

The Knights' power seemed to overwhelm the Big Macs at times, but unforced errors piled on during pivotal moments.

“They have a really nice setter and we had to pay attention to him,” Warden said. “But we played the way we typically played. I think eventually we were just a little stronger offensively than they were and had a few more weapons.”

Norwin outside hitter Matt Schaich came up with powerful spikes at the right moments to squash momentum.

“He had a strong game,” Warden said.

The Knights were in control of the second game 20-16, but the Big Macs tied it at 22 before Warden called a timeout to settle things down.

The score was tied at 23 and 24 before Norwin put the game away with a nifty tip.

Canon-McMillan showed some fight in Game 3, rallying numerous times to get within two points on multiple occasions, but Norwin didn't flinch and finished off the win.

Shaler 3, Latrobe 0 — The No. 11 Wildcats had their season come to an end in the first round of the Class AAA playoffs in a loss to No. 6 Shaler.