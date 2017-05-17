WPIAL volleyball capsule: Deeer Lakes vs. Montour
WPIAL Class AA
Quarterfinals
No. 3 Deer Lakes vs. No. 6 Montour
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Deer Lakes
Winner plays: No. 2 Ambridge or No. 7 Thomas Jefferson
Service points: It's another postseason meeting between a pair of perennial qualifiers. Deer Lakes defeated Montour, 3-1, in the WPIAL consolation match last season to advance to the PIAA tournament. The Lancers also beat the Spartans in the 2012 WPIAL consolation match and 2011 WPIAL championship match. ... Coming off its second consecutive Section 2-AA title and subsequent first-round bye, Deer Lakes will attempt to advance to the WPIAL semifinals for the second straight year. The Lancers are making their 12th consecutive WPIAL playoff appearance. They have four WPIAL titles, the most recent coming in 2011. First-year coach Brady Schuller was part of the 2011 team, which also won the state championship. Junior outside hitters Dan Hutchinson and Trevor Osselborn lead the Lancers. Both are three-year starters and all-WPIAL players last season. ... Montour extended its WPIAL playoff streak to 33 seasons. The Spartans defeated No. 11 Bishop Canevin, 3-1, in the first round. Junior D.J. Pfarner, a middle hitter, was an all-WPIAL selection last season. Montour finished tied for third in Section 1-AA. The top two teams in the section were Beaver County Christian, the defending WPIAL champion, and Ambridge, which won the four previous WPIAL titles before finishing as runner-up last season.