Volleyball

No. 3 Deer Lakes volleyball sweeps into WPIAL semifinals

Jerin Steele | Thursday, May 18, 2017, 11:36 p.m.

Updated 52 minutes ago

Deer Lakes put its full arsenal on display in the second set of its WPIAL playoff match against Montour.

Tyler Osselborn smashed a ball from the left side for a kill early on in the set. On the next point, Dan Hutchinson made a kill from the right side. Later on it was Trevor Sutch's turn to spike from the middle of the floor. The ability to spread the ball kept the No. 6 Spartans guessing and helped the No. 3 Lancers to a 3-0 sweep in the Class AA quarterfinals Thursday.

Deer Lakes advanced to play No. 2 Ambridge in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Monday at North Allegheny.

Sutch finished with nine kills, Hutchinson had eight and Osselborn finished with six. The Lancers won the first 25-22 and the second and third sets 25-18.

“To see everyone put their game together was awesome,” first-year Deer Lakes coach Brady Schuller said.

Deer Lakes used its versatile attack to build leads in each set. In the second, Osselborn and Hutchinson traded kills to help the Lancers jump to a 17-7 lead. Then Sutch got a pair of kills to make it 20-10. Deer Lakes got good first hits from libero Josh Noble, who finished with 13 digs, and Josh Solomon was the catalyst spreading the ball around to all of the big hitters. Solomon finished with 16 assists.

“We definitely have to credit the passing,” Osselborn said. “We had every option. We could go middle or outside. They didn't know where we were going.”

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.

