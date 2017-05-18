No. 4 Derry shuts out South Park in WPIAL volleyball quarterfinals

With South Park on a run that gave the Eagles the lead in the second set and threatening to square the match, Derry coach Shawn Spencer called a time out.

He clapped his hands against his clipboard, gathered his team around him, and reinforced a message of trusting one another on the court.

The Trojans responded by going on a 5-0 run and, after a thundering spike by Ethan Sellong, Derry won the set.

From there, the No. 4 Trojans took control and went on to sweep No. 5 South Park, 3-0, in a WPIAL Class AA boys volleyball quarterfinal at Deer Lakes on Thursday.

“We just talked about trust,” Spencer said about the timeout. “After the time out we had three straight plays where we did what we were talking about. They started trusting each other, and they trusted what we were saying and they delivered.”

Derry won the first set 25-23, the second set 25-22 and the final set 25-18. But in the first two sets they were pushed to the limit by the Section 2 champion Eagles.

Derry led by as many as six points in the first before Dan Morgret made a trio of kills to go along with a pair of aces by Eric Carr to take a 23-22 lead. The Trojans responded with a pair of kills by Damon Hammacher sandwiched between a net violation by South Park to take the set.

“South Park is a scrappy team,” Spencer said. “You can't fault (South Park's) effort level. One of the nice things about tonight is we matched that effort level. That's been our Achilles heel at times. It was nice to see us match their intensity level, and that can be a building block for us.”

The teams traded the lead several times in the second and again South Park had a 22-21 edge before Derry went on a 5-0 run to take the set. The Trojans forced three straight hitting errors before Sellong's kill finished it, sparking a celebration.

“I let out the yell because it was satisfying to know that I helped the team go on to win another game,” Sellong said.

In the third, Hammacher displayed a strong jump serve that helped him record a pair of aces. Jeff Parratone and Sellong had kills to close out the match.

“I've been working on those jump serves all year,” Hammacher said. “They really haven't been working for me lately, but tonight it was working great for me. It felt good to help us get the win and get some separation in that third set.”

Derry will play No. 1 Beaver County Christian in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Monday at North Allegheny.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.