Volleyball

Penn-Trafford advances to semifinals, Norwin falls short

Staff Reports | Thursday, May 18, 2017, 9:51 p.m.

Updated 3 minutes ago

Defending WPIAL champion Penn-Trafford is a step closer to returning to the Class AAA boys volleyball title game after earning a 3-0 victory over Upper St. Clair in the quarterfinals Thursday in Harrison City.

Brandon McGowan had 15 kills and five aces to lead the second-seeded Warriors to the 25-17, 25-16, 25-17 win. Zach Werksman added seven kills and Joe Salesi had four aces.

“We had to switch the lineup around a little bit with injuries, but the guys went in and did a good job,” coach Jim Schall said. “Chris Spangler and Nick Pasek both swung really well at their spots.”

Penn-Trafford will play No. 3 Bethel Park in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Monday at Baldwin.

“They're very athletic, a lot of good athletes on that team,” Schall said. “I expect a very, very tough match.”

Seneca Valley 3, Norwin 1 — No. 4-seeded Seneca Valley won the final two sets to defeat No. 5 Norwin in a WPIAL Class AAA quarterfinal match at North Allegheny. The Raiders won the first set 25-22 and Norwin tied the match with a 25-23 win in the second set. Seneca Valley then won the final two sets 25-22 and 25-17.

Seneca Valley will play No. 1 North Allegheny in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Baldwin.

