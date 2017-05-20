Deer Lakes boys volleyball seeking 'complete' effort in WPIAL semis vs. Ambridge

Since Brady Schuller took over as the Deer Lakes boys volleyball coach this spring, he has repeated a message to his players that emphasized playing a complete game.

Outside of a late rally in the first set by Montour in the Class AA quarterfinals Thursday night, the Lancers put forth a complete effort and showed how dangerous they can be when they're clicking on all cylinders.

No. 3 Deer Lakes swept the Spartans, 3-0, and hopes to carry that momentum into itsr semifinal match with No. 2 Ambridge at 6 p.m. Monday at North Allegheny.

The winner moves on face the winner of No. 4 Derry vs. No. 1 Beaver County Christian in the finals 6 p.m. Wednesday at Baldwin. The loser plays in the consolation match at 8 p.m.

Deer Lakes jumped out to a healthy lead in all three sets against Montour but saw the Spartans claw back to close the gap in the first before putting them away 25-22. The Lancers didn't allow a comeback in the other two sets, winning both 25-18.

If the Lancers put themselves in a situation to close a set out against Ambridge, Schuller knows his team has to put the Bridgers away.

“(Ambridge) will utilize the breathing room if we give it to them,” Schuller said. “That's my main point of emphasis. If you don't give them breathing room, then bad things won't happen.”

The Bridgers have been a perennial powerhouse for more than a decade. Since the WPIAL broke up boys volleyball into two classes in 2007, Ambridge has been in the Class AA finals eight times, with seven titles. They placed second in Section 1 behind rival Beaver County Christian.

“They are a solid team,” Schuller said. “I know that they are going to come to play, so we need to get our work done.”

Cole Hopkins, a 6-foot-2 outside hitter, leads the Bridgers in kills and is one of three seniors on the roster. John Olexsovich, a senior middle hitter, provides a strong net presence, and junior Owen Tkatch is the team's setter.

“They've been to the playoffs basically every year,” Deer Lakes outside hitter Tyler Osselborn said. “They're consistent, and they have a good program. They know what they're doing. We just have to play our hardest.”

Osselborn, middle hitter Trevor Sutch and outside hitter Dan Hutchinson displayed the ability to spike the ball with regularity in the win over Montour. They were part of a versatile attack, which started with digs by Tyler Noble that led to Josh Solomon, the setter, spreading passes around the court.

Deer Lakes last made the WPIAL finals in 2011, when Schuller was a player. The Lancers went on to win the WPIAL and PIAA titles. The current group has some postseason experience to draw on, having made a run to the state playoffs a season ago. They would like to take another step forward Monday.

“The farthest we've made it (in WPIALs) was to the (consolation) game, which was last year,” Sutch said. “It'd be really nice to get to the finals this year.”

