Volleyball

North Allegheny returns to PIAA volleyball final

Josh Rizzo | Friday, June 9, 2017, 5:18 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Canyon Tuman competes in a volleyball tournament March 25, 2017, at North Allegheny.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Josh Duch and Canyon Tuman compete in a volleyball tournament March 25, 2017, at North Allegheny.

Updated 2 hours ago

North Allegheny junior outside hitter Canyon Tuman doesn't search for the clock on the wall or fiddle with his phone. When he's getting extra work in after the Tigers' boys volleyball practice, Tuman knows when to stop.

“Usually, it just feels right,” said Tuman, who is 6-foot-6. “A good arm swing, getting good contact on the ball. If I miss, it could be a toss that was too far in front of me or I hit the ball with the side of my hand. So, I know if I get a good serve in the first time, I want to do it the second, third and fourth time and repeat that until it becomes natural.”

Falling short of where the program wanted to be the past few seasons drove Tuman and his teammates to get back on top of the PIAA medal stand. North Allegheny got its chance Saturday when it faced District 3's Central York in the Class 3A title game at Penn State's Rec Hall. The game was contested past deadline for this edition.

The Tigers earned their spot with a 3-1 win over District 3 runner-up Central Dauphin last Tuesday in Altoona. North Allegheny, which is 5-9 all-time in state championship games, is 0-4 against Central York. The last meeting between the teams came in 2014, which was the last year the Tigers (22-0) won the WPIAL.

“It's been incredible; this is the first for all of us,” senior outside hitter Jason Stiefvater said. “None of us won a WPIAL title before this year. None of us have been to the state championship. This is a year of firsts for all of us. It's completely unique.”

Tuman, who also plays football and basketball, leads a standout offense in kills with 319 and is fourth on the squad with a 37.4 hitting percentage. Against Central Dauphin, Tuman led the team with 13 kills and had seven digs.

“He's a great all-around athlete,” North Allegheny coach Dan Schall said about Tuman, who is the son of former Steelers tight end Jerame Tuman. “He is very gifted. He also has an impressive work ethic. It's easy to look at a kid like that and say he's big or he's strong or his parents are great athletes. What doesn't get noticed is how much time and work he puts in. Typically, he stays late in the gym and is quite a worker.”

He has a lot of competition from his teammates. Luke Visgitis hits 57.9 percent and has 202 kills, while Eric Visgitis has 185 kills and a 53.4 hitting percentage.

“We're so versatile,” Stiefvater said. “Anyone can play at any moment. Anybody can come off the bench and make a big play. If the outsides or right-sides are playing well, we can feed them at any time. The balls aren't going to go to them every time. We are so solid across the net, you never know where it's going to go.”

Having that versatility is a big weapon.

Being back on the big stage after a few years away led extra work from North Allegheny. The Tigers wanted to funnel that experience and frustration from falling short into their final showing.

“We have a bigger edge than any other team out there,” Tuman said about North Allegheny's mental makeup. “I feel like we were the underdogs, I think we still are. We always have that mentality we are always the underdogs and we can contend with whatever happens, good or bad. We have to go out and compete the same way every time.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.

