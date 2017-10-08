Hampton girls volleyball hopes to turn corner at playoff time

It became apparent early in the Hampton girls volleyball season things weren't going to be the same.

But the result is what matters most. The Talbots, who went from 14 losing seasons to the WPIAL championship match last year, haven't enjoyed the same success in terms of wins and losses.

But a playoff berth is still within reach, and a team that lost six seniors is hoping to turn the corner with some of its younger players just in time for the postseason.

“I think our underclassmen were just getting some experience in the beginning of the season,” said coach Matt Robertson, who made a midseason position switch to open up better opportunities for all-section middle hitter and Division I prospect Anastasia Russ.

“I think the first game we did it (against Avonworth), Anastasia had over 20 kills. It's been a lot easier getting her the ball, and she's seeing results from that.”

Tasked with doing so is junior setter Nikita Corbelli, who has shown plenty of growth and promise throughout the season.

“She's doing a great job,” Robertson said. “We have a lot of different hitters in a sense. You have to set it high for Anastasia and others not so high. It's going to take her time to recognize where which player wants the ball. But she's done a great job communicating with the hitters, switching them up and keeping the other side guessing.”

Senior captains Kira Diehm and Maddie Ware knew there would be growing pains after Hampton's first match, a tough 3-2 loss to second-ranked Central Valley.

“When we took the loss to Central, it really put things in perspective for Maddie, and even (coaches) Matt and Tim,” Diehm said. “We're not going to be the same team, and we have to be strong for the underclassmen and show them it's not tough losing. They have to have confidence in themselves.”

It takes an unselfish group, and Robertson appreciates the way all seniors have carried themselves around the underclassmen, particularly senior opposite hitter Quinn Laffin, who has taken sophomore opposite hitter Katie Januck under her wing.

“It's fun to watch those two because every practice they are cheering each other on,” Robertson said. “They're always pulling for each other and want what's best for the team. As a coach you always like to see that.”

That's the kind of support that can nurture growth and maturity quickly — perhaps just in time for the playoffs.

“We're just working on helping out with the underclassmen,” Diehm said. “It's insane to watch them grow. We're really proud of them in that way. It's hard to take tough losses, but we're just looking forward to playoffs and rest of the season.”

The Talbots (5-3 in Section 4-AAA) also have learned by competing with the best. Section 4 is arguably the best in its class. Along with Hampton, Knoch and Central Valley continually have ranked as two of the top teams this year. All three section losses came at the hands of those two teams.

“We don't want to play teams that we don't learn anything from,” Diehm said. “There's no benefit. We're happy we get to see the best teams and get that competition in the section, because otherwise we probably wouldn't.”

