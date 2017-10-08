Gateway girls volleyball hopes to hit its peak

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With just a few weeks left in the regular season, the Gateway girls volleyball team wants to begin to peak heading into the playoffs.

The Gators are in third place in Section 1-AAA with a 6-6 record and 6-3 mark in section play.

“We played some pretty ball the past few weeks,” first-year coach Phil Randolph said. “We lost a close five-game set to Indiana. We rebounded with a nonsection win against Woodland Hills.”

The loss to Indiana is one Randolph wishes the Gators were able to finish, but he was pleased with the fight they showed to force a fifth set after falling behind 2-0.

Indiana is second in the section, right behind leader Greensburg Salem.

The Gators have received contributions from multiple players, which has been key to recent success.

“We are starting to gel and come together for the stretch run,” Randolph said. “These girls are close on and off the court. It has really helped them.”

Liberos Ally Shrank and Bella Giunta have set up the Gators' offense.

“They have both been phenomenal in setting the pace,” Randolph said. “They throw their bodies to the floor to make some incredible saves.”

Outside hitters Claire Thorsen and Paytin Engleka have benefitted from Shrank's and Giunta's hustle. In the middle, Emmie Otterman has been a stalwart for the Gators.

Gateway has focused on improving team speed. A big reason for that is the play of sophomore Malia Quarles.

“We have increased the speed of our offense about 40 percent from where we started,” Randolph said. “We are not a tall team, so we need to be scrappy, and that is exactly what we have been doing.”

Gateway is preparing for a make-or-break stretch with three home games in three days. The one with the circle around it will be against section leader Greensburg Salem.

“It is nice to be home,” Randolph said. “We are going to take the weekend to relax and get them up to speed and then get after it.

“Hopefully by the end of next week, we are in a really good spot for the final week of the season.”

Drew Karpen is a freelance writer.