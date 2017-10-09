Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Volleyball

Week 6 Western Pa. Volleyball Coaches Association poll

Tribune-Review | Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, 4:00 p.m.
Freeport volleyball players celebrate after scoring against Deer Lakes Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, at Freeport.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
North Allegheny (Class AAAA), Knoch (AAA), Freeport (AA) and Bishop Canevin (A) remain atop their respective rankings, as the Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association released its Week 6 poll:

Class AAAA

1. North Allegheny

2. Oakland Catholic

3. Baldwin

4. Armstrong

5. Seneca Valley

6. Pine-Richland

7. Upper St. Clair

8. Norwin

9. Bethel Park

10. Peters Township

Other teams receiving votes: Penn-Trafford, Hempfield, Butler

Class AAA

1. Knoch

2. Central Valley

3. Montour

4. South Fayette

5. West Allegheny

6. Thomas Jefferson

7. Hampton

8. Mars

9. Elizabeth Forward

10. Chartiers Valley

Other team receiving votes: Indiana

Class AA

1. Freeport

2. Beaver

3. Serra Catholic

4. Avonworth

5. Neshannock

6. Seton LaSalle

7. Deer Lakes

8. Waynesburg

9. Shenango

10. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic

Other team receiving votes: Quaker Valley

Class A

1. Bishop Canevin

2. OLSH

3. Frazier

4. Trinity Christian

5. Fort Cherry

6. Geibel Catholic

7. Beaver County Christian

8. Brentwood

9. Greensburg Central Catholic

10. Leechburg

Other teams receiving votes: Vincentian Academy, Carmichaels, Chartiers-Houston

