Week 6 Western Pa. Volleyball Coaches Association poll
Updated 18 hours ago
North Allegheny (Class AAAA), Knoch (AAA), Freeport (AA) and Bishop Canevin (A) remain atop their respective rankings, as the Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association released its Week 6 poll:
Class AAAA
1. North Allegheny
2. Oakland Catholic
3. Baldwin
4. Armstrong
5. Seneca Valley
6. Pine-Richland
7. Upper St. Clair
8. Norwin
9. Bethel Park
10. Peters Township
Other teams receiving votes: Penn-Trafford, Hempfield, Butler
Class AAA
1. Knoch
2. Central Valley
3. Montour
4. South Fayette
5. West Allegheny
6. Thomas Jefferson
7. Hampton
8. Mars
9. Elizabeth Forward
10. Chartiers Valley
Other team receiving votes: Indiana
Class AA
1. Freeport
2. Beaver
3. Serra Catholic
4. Avonworth
5. Neshannock
6. Seton LaSalle
7. Deer Lakes
8. Waynesburg
9. Shenango
10. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic
Other team receiving votes: Quaker Valley
Class A
1. Bishop Canevin
2. OLSH
3. Frazier
4. Trinity Christian
5. Fort Cherry
6. Geibel Catholic
7. Beaver County Christian
8. Brentwood
9. Greensburg Central Catholic
10. Leechburg
Other teams receiving votes: Vincentian Academy, Carmichaels, Chartiers-Houston