Gateway volleyball ready for WPIAL playoffs

Heading into the season, the Gateway girls volleyball team knew it would have to scrap its way to victories if it wanted a shot at making the playoffs.

That's exactly what they did, as they finished the regular season 8-10 overall and finished in third place in Section 1-AAA with an 8-4 record. The Gators are entering the playoffs on a high with two wins in the final week of the regular season.

“We are not a tall team,” coach Phil Randolph said. “We have to be scrappy. The objective is to win fairly and in a respective manner. We will come in with a chip on our shoulder. The pressure isn't on us.

“We scheduled our out-of-section games against bigger opponents. They have seen the best of the best. Although we lost, I believe our out-of-section schedule will help us in the end.”

All four of the section losses for the Gators came to the top two teams in their section: Indiana and Greensburg Salem. Although they were not able to pull through in those contests, they see their results against them as something they can build on if they play them again in the playoffs.

Earlier in the season, Gateway came back from two sets down to take Indiana to a decisive set before losing. Late in the season, Gateway lost a home match to Greensburg Salem, which has been ranked No. 1 for the majority of the season, but was pleased with the fact they were able to take a set from them.

“We had underperformed the last time we played Greensburg Salem,” Randolph said. “We took them to four sets last week. We were on in the set that we have one.

“We went out there and played the No. 1 team, and we took a set from them and were within five points of taking another. We have everything we need. It is all about putting it together at the same time.”

One of the main reasons the Gators have been successful this season is the lack of drama that surrounds the team. On and off the court, this group has demonstrated a special bond they hope to continue for a few more weeks.

“We have done a lot of character work throughout the season,” Randolph said. “They are friends on and off the court. We want to sustain our confidence and play to our potential and all times.”

Gateway was scheduled to learn its playoff opponent Monday. No matter what team is lined up on the opposing side of the net, the Gators plan to be ready.

“The beauty of the playoffs is that it is a brand new season,” Randolph said. “We are not there by mistake. We have earned our way there. Once you get in, anything can happen. We will be ready to go.”

Drew Karpen is a freelance writer.