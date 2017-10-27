North Hills volleyball finishes season 3-13

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Entering the season, Anna Sondergard knew it was going to be a rebuilding season for the North Hills girls volleyball team.

Not only was she dealing with a younger group of players, she was dealing with hiring a new coaching staff with one of her assistants being on maternity leave.

Now, the Indians will have to plan for another coaching search as Sondergard has made this season her fifth and last at North Hills.

“This will be my last year coaching at North Hills,” Sondergard said. “It was a tough year. We only won a couple games besides (those) in a tournament.”

The Indians finished the season with a 3-13 record and 1-9 mark in Section 1-AAAA. It was a nice way to end the season with a 3-0 win against Moon.

Other wins came over Shaler at home and at Franklin Regional.

Part of the hard times for North Hills this season was playing in a section with three of the top teams in the WPIAL, including one of the top teams in the state, North Allegheny.

“It was a tough season and tough competition per usual in our section,” Sondergard said.

North Hills did have a couple of bright spots with two players being named to the second-team all-section team.

Junior right outside hitter Rachel Blakely was one of the vocal points on the offense and will look to solidify that role for next season.

Sophomore Meghan Dominick was the leader of the defense, making the second-team all-section.

Both Blakely and Dominick will be two main cogs for the Indians next season as they look to gain more experience and compete in the 2018 season.

Drew Karpen is a freelance writer.