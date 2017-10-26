Westmoreland roundup: Hempfield girls volleyball upsets Pine-Richland in 1st round
Kierstin Schade had 18 kills and Mekayla Dedo added 11 kills as No. 12 Hempfield upset No. 5 Pine-Richland in the first round of WPIAL Class AAAA girls volleyball playoffs Thursday at Freeport.
The Spartans will play Baldwin in the quarterfinals Tuesday at a time and site to be determined.
Peters Township 3, Norwin 1 — After losing 30-28 in a back-and-forth first set, No. 8-seed Norwin battled back with a 25-23 win but then dropped the next two 31-29 and 25-23 to fall short in a Class AAAA opening round match at Baldwin.
Upper St. Clair 3, Penn-Trafford 1 — No. 10-seeded Penn-Trafford had its season come to an end after a Class AAAA first-round loss to No. 7 Upper St. Clair.
Derry 3, Shenango 1 — No. 7-seeded Derry earned a Class AA first-round win over No. 10 Shenango at Armstrong. The Trojans will play No. 2 Beaver in the quarterfinals.