Volleyball

No. 12 Hempfield upsets Baldwin in WPIAL volleyball quarterfinals

Dave Mackall | Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, 10:27 p.m.
Hempfield celebrate their win against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Mekayla Dedo (21) hits the ball at the net against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Hempfield's Mekayla Dedo (21) hits the ball at the net against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Mekayla Dedo (21) hits the ball at the net against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Hempfield's Kasey Verna (16) calls for one more point to win the first game against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Kasey Verna (16) calls for one more point to win the first game against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Hempfield's Carrie Kowalky (22) goes for a kill against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Carrie Kowalky (22) goes for a kill against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Hempfield's Kierstin Schade (18) scores a kill against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Kierstin Schade (18) scores a kill against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Hempfield's Allison Podkul (15) sets the ball against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Allison Podkul (15) sets the ball against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Hempfield's Kasey Verna (16) dives but is unable to reach the ball against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Kasey Verna (16) dives but is unable to reach the ball against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Hempfield's Mandi Reese (13) gets a dig against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Mandi Reese (13) gets a dig against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Hempfield's Gabby Kuhns (9) celebrates a point against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Gabby Kuhns (9) celebrates a point against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Hempfield's Mekayla Dedo (21) keeps the ball in play against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Mekayla Dedo (21) keeps the ball in play against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Hempfield celebrate their win against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield celebrate their win against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Hempfield's Ashley Roberts (17) celebrates a point against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Ashley Roberts (17) celebrates a point against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Hempfield's Kierstin Schade (18) celebrates a point against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Kierstin Schade (18) celebrates a point against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Baldwin's Brianna Phillips (8) tries to chase down the ball against Hempfield in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Baldwin's Brianna Phillips (8) tries to chase down the ball against Hempfield in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Hempfield's Mekayla Dedo (21) celebrates a point against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Mekayla Dedo (21) celebrates a point against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Hempfield's Mandi Reese (13) celebrates an ace against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Mandi Reese (13) celebrates an ace against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Baldwin's Allison Murray (7) reacts after a block from Hempfield's Kierstin Schade (18) in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Baldwin's Allison Murray (7) reacts after a block from Hempfield's Kierstin Schade (18) in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Hempfield's Mekayla Dedo (21) celebrates a point against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Mekayla Dedo (21) celebrates a point against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Hempfield's Kierstin Schade (18) celebrates a point against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Kierstin Schade (18) celebrates a point against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Hempfield's Mekayla Dedo (21) and Hempfield's Gabby Kuhns (9) return a serve against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Mekayla Dedo (21) and Hempfield's Gabby Kuhns (9) return a serve against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Hempfield's Kierstin Schade (18) reacts after a point against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Kierstin Schade (18) reacts after a point against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Hempfield's Carrie Kowalky (22) celebrates a kill against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Carrie Kowalky (22) celebrates a kill against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Hempfield's Mandi Reese (13) dives to keep a ball in play against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Mandi Reese (13) dives to keep a ball in play against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Hempfield's Carrie Kowalky (22) goes for a kill against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Carrie Kowalky (22) goes for a kill against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Hempfield's Mekayla Dedo (21) goes up for a block against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Mekayla Dedo (21) goes up for a block against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Hempfield's Kierstin Schade (18) rises at the net to challenge Baldwin's Allison Murray (7) in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Kierstin Schade (18) rises at the net to challenge Baldwin's Allison Murray (7) in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Hempfield's Gabby Kuhns (9) and Hempfield's Kierstin Schade (18) challenge Baldwin's Anna Baloh (14) at the net in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Gabby Kuhns (9) and Hempfield's Kierstin Schade (18) challenge Baldwin's Anna Baloh (14) at the net in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Hempfield's Kierstin Schade (18) reaches as Baldwin's Mia Hampsay (5) attempts to set the ball in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Kierstin Schade (18) reaches as Baldwin's Mia Hampsay (5) attempts to set the ball in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Hempfield celebrate a block against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield celebrate a block against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Hempfield's Mekayla Dedo (21) lets out a laugh after regaining her balance after slipping while celebrating a point against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Mekayla Dedo (21) lets out a laugh after regaining her balance after slipping while celebrating a point against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Hempfield's Kierstin Schade (18) tips the ball over the net against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Kierstin Schade (18) tips the ball over the net against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Hempfield's Mekayla Dedo (21) slips while celebrating a point against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Mekayla Dedo (21) slips while celebrating a point against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal match on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 at Norwin.

Updated 2 hours ago

Hempfield has gotten healthy at the right time.

The Spartans, who have played through an injury-riddled girls volleyball season, were running on all cylinders in the WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinals Tuesday night at Norwin High School and finished up with a 3-1 victory over Baldwin to move to the semifinals against North Allegheny on Thursday.

“We wanted to come out and put together two good matches. We haven't been able to do that all year,” Hempfield coach Kathy Kuhns said.

Until now.

Hempfield (9-4), the 12th seed, dominated fourth-seeded Baldwin for much of the night to post an impressive victory over the Highlanders (13-3) by scores of 25-20, 16-25, 25-14, 25-17.

“We never felt like a 12th seed,” said Kuhns, whose team beat fifth-seeded Pine-Richland in the first round. “We're just getting it together now.”

Kierstin Schade recorded 15 kills and Mekayla Dedo added nine, and Olivia Persin notched eight aces to lead Hempfield.

“Those two middles (Schade and Dedo) had their way with us,” Baldwin coach Chris Kelly said. “They just outplayed us overall. That first game wasn't something we expected them to do, and it really set the tone for the evening.”

Hempfield took the first game, 25-20, before Baldwin rebounded for a 25-16 victory in the second game to tie the match.

The Highlanders appeared to have seized momentum, but Hempfield came out strong in the third game and took control early, building a big lead and coasting to a 25-14 victory.

The Spartans kept the pressure on to start the fourth game, jumping to a 9-4 lead and forcing Baldwin into a timeout.

The Highlanders returned to the court and ran off six consecutive points to take a 10-9 lead in a back-and-forth game.

Hempfield regrouped and went back in front 13-11 and never again trailed en to a 25-17 victory and a 3-1 advantage in games.

Dave Mackall is a freelance writer.

