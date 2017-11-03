Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Volleyball

Freeport girls volleyball aims for 3rd consecutive WPIAL title

Michael Love
Michael Love | Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, 8:51 p.m.
Freeport volleyball coach Tom Phillips celebrates with the team after defeating Serra Catholic in their semifinal match on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 at North Catholic.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Freeport volleyball coach Tom Phillips celebrates with the team after defeating Serra Catholic in their semifinal match on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 at North Catholic.
Freeport's Courtney Grubbs (15) makes a play during their semifinal match against Serra Catholic on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 at North Catholic.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Freeport's Courtney Grubbs (15) makes a play during their semifinal match against Serra Catholic on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 at North Catholic.
Freeport's Ally DeJidas (7) makes a play during their semifinal match against Serra Catholic on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 at North Catholic.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Freeport's Ally DeJidas (7) makes a play during their semifinal match against Serra Catholic on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 at North Catholic.

Updated 17 minutes ago

Hannah Mason knows what it's like to go head-to-head in an intense battle with the Beaver girls volleyball team.

The senior outside hitter and her Freeport teammates overcame a fierce challenge from the Bobcats in last year's WPIAL Class AA final.

It took a Game 1 rally of monumental proportions — 10 consecutive points to come from down 24-16 to win 26-24 — and a late run of five points in the fourth game to snap a 20-20 tie and wrap up the Yellowjackets' second WPIAL title in a row.

If Freeport hopes to three-peat Saturday, they will have to again hold off Beaver.

The Bobcats and Yellowjackets will play for this year's AA championship at 2 p.m. at Baldwin High School.

“These are the intense, back-and-forth games and matches that we live for as volleyball players,” Mason said. “It was an amazing feeling to win the (WPIAL) titles the last two years. We know that feeling. We want it again.”

Freeport and Beaver also met in the 2015 quarterfinals, and the Yellowjackets won 3-0 en route to capturing a WPIAL crown.

The top seed in this year's tournament, Freeport swept its way past Laurel and section rival Deer Lakes in the first two rounds before defeating No. 4 Serra Catholic on Thursday in a 3-0 triumph at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic.

On the same court before the Yellowjackets faced Serra, Beaver (16-1) outlasted its Section 2 rival Avonworth, 3-2, punched its ticket.

“It's what we play and practice for yearround, moments like these,” said senior libero Claire Crytzer, who had five aces in Thursday's semifinal victory. “It's great to get back to Baldwin and have a chance at another title.”

Freeport, which won its 13th consecutive section championship this season, is ranked No. 1 in Class AA in the WPIAL and state by Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association.

“We want to go in confident, but not overconfident because we know what Beaver has and what they can do,” said sophomore outside hitter Lauren Lampus, who delivered the final point in Thursday's match with Serra.

Beaver, the No. 2 seed, swept Burrell in the first round and scored a 3-1 win over Derry in the quarterfinals before beating Avonworth.

The Bobcats' quarterfinal win didn't come without bad news as standout senior setter Cortney Lambert suffered a leg injury and will not return this season.

Eden McElhaney, a freshman outside hitter, replaced Lambert in the lineup.

“Doing something like this (beating Avonworth) is going to build our confidence,” head coach Charlene Horwatt said after Thursday's semifinal victory.

“What's going on between your ears is going to have an affect what you do as far as the touch on the ball. Mentally, it proved to ourselves that we can fight and battle. We're going to need to do that with every point (against Freeport). We can play good ball, no matter the situation. This win (Thursday) was the best practice we could've had for Saturday.”

The Yellowjackets players know the Bobcats feature several talented players, including senior middle hitters Macy McElhaney (6-foot) and Alexa Mamone (5-10).

McElhaney and Mamone were at the heart of Beaver's run to last year's WPIAL title game.

“They are very strong in the middle with those two very good hitters,” Crytzer said. “They play pretty good defense, so it will be another tough battle between us and them.”

Freeport coach Tom Phillips said he was impressed with Beaver's fight in their semifinal match and expects the Bobcats to raise their game Saturday.

“It comes down to six people playing together as one,” Phillips said. “Taking a player out like Cortney, yeah, it's a factor, but they have other players ready to step up. They did that against Derry and Avonworth. I've been in that same situation numerous times in my tenure here. It's never easy. That's why we practice and do the things that we do to identify the ones who will step up.”

Looking past Saturday's title game, the WPIAL champion will play the District 10 runner-up — Corry or Sharpsville — in the first round of the PIAA playoffs. The District 10 title game is Saturday at 6 p.m.

The WPIAL runner-up will face the District 6 champion — Bald Eagle Area or West Shamokin. The District 6 final is Saturday at 3 p.m.

The state tournament begins Tuesday.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.