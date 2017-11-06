Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Volleyball

PIAA girls volleyball preview capsule: Freeport vs. Bald Eagle

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, 10:21 p.m.
Freeport's Ally DeJidas (7) celebrates a point against Beaver during the fourth set during the WPIAL 2A volleyball championship on Saturday Nov. 04, 2017 at Baldwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Freeport's Ally DeJidas (7) celebrates a point against Beaver during the fourth set during the WPIAL 2A volleyball championship on Saturday Nov. 04, 2017 at Baldwin.

Updated 1 hour ago

volleyball playoffs preview capsule

Class AA

PIAA 1st round

Freeport (21-3) vs. Bald Eagle (19-0)

5 p.m. Tuesday, Penn-Cambria

Winner plays: Corry or Avonworth

Service points: Freeport is making its fifth consecutive PIAA playoff appearance and seventh in the past eight seasons. The Yellowjackets lost in the quarterfinals in 2013 and '15 and fell 3-1 to North East in the first round last season. ... The Yellowjackets saw their two-year streak of WPIAL championships end Saturday with a 3-2 loss to Beaver in the final. The deciding fifth set went to Beaver by a 15-13 score. ... Senior libero Claire Crytzer leads Freeport, which spent much of the season at No. 1 in the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association's Class AA rankings. Courtney Grubbs starts at setter, with Ally DeJidas, Haley Graham, Sarah Hettich, Lauren Lampus and Hannah Mason the top hitters. ... District 6 champion Bald Eagle is making its first PIAA playoff appearance since 2014, when the Lady Eagles lost in the first round to Beaver. ... The Lady Eagles defeated former WPIAL school West Shamokin, 3-1, in the District 6 championship match to qualify for states. ... Grace Hugar had a team-high 20 kills for Bald Eagle in the district championship match.

— Doug Gulasy

