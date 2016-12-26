Baldwin has experienced wrestlers but looks to build program depth

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Baldwin wrestling coach Brian Newman inherited a team with four returning WPIAL qualifiers, and the four are considered a strength of the team.

Seniors Amir Muhammad (113 pounds) and Cameron Allgeier (138) qualified for the WPIAL championships last season, and junior Gehrig Hutchison (170) and sophomore Connor Sidoruk (152) also advanced to the WPIAL tournament.

“We have a core group of kids for whom we have high expectations,” said Newman, former Baldwin assistant who stepped in for Rudy Nesbitt, now coaching at Allderdice. “All four of our WPIAL qualifiers have made considerable improvements from last year through summer camps, club practicing and offseason workouts.

“I expect them all to make a return to the championships again this season and to go deeper into the tournament.”

That's exactly what Muhammad, a fourth-year varsity wrestler, has in mind.

“My expectation is to dominate and execute on the mats,” Muhammad said. “The goals I have are to cruise through my section and WPIALs and finally get to states. One of my strengths is being able to compete and be competitive enough to keep up with these good wrestlers. I've worked too hard to not follow through.

“I look forward to having a good season as well as for my peers who follow and support me.”

Allgeier, who wrestled and lettered at Obama Academy as a freshman and is in his third year with Baldwin, also aims to advance to the PIAA tournament.

“I made it to the WPIAL tournament last season, and it was a wakeup call to improve over the offseason to reach state-qualifier levels,” Allgeier said. “I would say my top wrestling is my strongest. I've really worked with my coaches from Baldwin, along with coaches at Pitt Wrestling Club, to be tough on top.”

Newman also has high hopes for Elijah Currie, a 145-pound junior, and Noah Bartic, a 285-pound sophomore.

“Both guys had a disappointing section tournament last year,” Newman said. “I can see them both making it to the WPIALs this year.”

Newman has been impressed by his wrestlers' dedication to practice and conditioning and their good work habits. There are 20 athletes in the program this season.

“The turnout is better than previous seasons,” Newman said. “Even with the improved turnout, we still have more gaps in our starting lineup at certain weight classes than I would like to see.

“Many of those 20 kids have little to no wrestling experience, which makes practice quality difficult for our advanced wrestlers. In addition, we have several kids out with injuries, so the size of our roster is somewhat deceiving. We average anywhere from eight to 10 kids at practice on any given day.”

The Highlanders' lineup includes Muhammad (113), junior Terrance Triplett (126), Allgeier (138), Currie (145), Sidoruk (152), junior Timmy McWilliams (160), junior Jamil Khalil (160), Hutchison (170), senior Brody McLean (170), freshman Christian Mulholland (182), freshman Ben McKee (182) and senior Tyreese Sweeney (182).

“Brody McLean is returning from a shoulder injury suffered during football and is waiting for his doctor's release,” Newman said. “He wrestled in middle school but took a few years off. He is giving it a shot one more time for his senior year. I expect him, barring any issues with his injury, to make the starting lineup in some capacity.”

Three juniors, Jacob Michael, Umit Zaynullayev and Zachary Leon, and sophomore Josh Vasil, compete at 220 pounds.

Bartic, junior Petey Shepard and sophomore Harry DePetro wrestle at 285.

The Highlanders have early season holes in the 106-, 120-, 132- and 195-pound weight classes.

“With the size of school that Baldwin is, we should do better getting more kids out (for wrestling),” Newman said. “That is our main goal: to build numbers for the program. Not just numbers to fill holes, experienced numbers with kids who worked their way through our program.

“The middle school has 15 kids this year, as opposed to only five or so last year. The youth program is fantastic with nearly 70 kids. As an organization, we have to get those younger wrestlers to stay interested in the sport rather than filtering out when they get to the upper levels of competition.”

There are four sophomores and three freshman on Baldwin's varsity team this season. Newman would like to see those numbers increase in the future.

“Our varsity program will benefit greatly if we had kids come out as freshman that have already been wrestling for a number of years,” Newman said. “Then, we can focus on fine-tuning their skills rather than starting from square one with the basics.”

The Highlanders will compete Dec. 28-29 in the Steve DeAugustino holiday tournament at West Mifflin.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.