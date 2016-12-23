Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Wrestling

Bookends help North Hills wrestling to strong start

Jasper Wilson | Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, 11:00 p.m.
North Hills' Sean Bright (left) defeats Fox Chapel's Jared Pegher at heavyweight Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, at North Hills.
North Hills' Jake Stotz (left) wrestles against Fox Chapel at 182 pounds Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, at North Hills.
North Hills' Jeremy MacPherson (back) wrestles against Fox Chapel at 106 pounds Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, at North Hills.
North Hills' Zach Smith (back) wrestles Fox Chapel's Donavan Cutchember at 220 pounds Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, at North Hills.
Fox Chapel's Gunner Loeffler pins North Hills' Zach Slagel at 126 pounds Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, at North Hills.
North Hills' Ethan Uechi (right) wrestles Fox Chapel's Josh Miller at 138 pounds Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, at North Hills.
North Hills' Damon Thompson (back) wrestles Fox Chapel's Sean Mahon at 170 pounds Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, at North Hills.
Fox Chapel's Mike Mahon wrestles against North Hills at 182 pounds Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, at North Hills.
Fox Chapel's Donavan Cutchember wrestles against North Hills at 220 pounds Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, at North Hills.
North Hills' Sam Hillegas (top) wrestles Fox Chapel's Alex Wecht at 120 pounds Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, at North Hills.
North Hills' Dakota Grumpp (left) pins Fox Chapel's R.J. Okunewick at 152 pounds Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, at North Hills.
North Hills' Brian Fulton (right) wrestles Fox Chapel's Eddie Farrell at 195 pounds Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, at North Hills.
North Hills' Nathan Mankey (right) wrestles against Fox Chapel at 160 pounds Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, at North Hills.
North Hills' John MacPherson (top) wrestles against Fox Chapel at 145 pounds Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, at North Hills.
North Hills' Zane Curry (left) wrestles Fox Chapel's Juan Morales at 113 pounds Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, at North Hills.
Submitted
Franklin Park's Ava Catanzarite will compete at the United States Tennis Association Winter Championships in Tucson, Ariz. for boys and girls 12 and 14 years old.
Submitted
Oakland Catholic's Lauren Finikiotis made a verbal commitment to William & Mary.

Lose a few. Gain many.

That's what happened to the North Hills wrestling team this offseason.

Off went four starters to graduation, including four-time PIAA medalist Gage Curry, who now wrestles at American. But their individual skills often didn't matter when it came to team scores because the Indians didn't have wrestlers at all 14 starting spots, resulting in forfeits.

“It's almost a mental barrier, knowing you're going to be down that many points,” senior Sean Bright said.

Thanks in large part to those who coach Jose Martinez refers to as his bookends — an eight-person freshman class and nine seniors — North Hills is filling a starting lineup this season for the first time since 2012. They make up the majority of the team's 21 total wrestlers, an increase from 16 last year.

So far. So good. North Hills won the Chartiers-Houston tournament this year with 10 wrestlers placing and all 14 scoring points after placing 10th at the same event a year ago.

In its first dual meet of the season on Dec. 14, North Hills defeated Fox Chapel, 46-15.

Freshman Sam Hillegas, who won the 120-pound weight class at the Chartiers-Houston tournament, said depth works multiple ways. If everyone makes weight, coaches can shift around wrestlers at a certain class based on the best matchup that day. And if starters don't make weight, someone can fill their spot, avoiding a forfeit.

When looking at an analysis of WPIAL Class AAA wrestling scores from a year ago, Martinez saw that on average teams seemed to forfeit at three weights a match, meaning a potential 18-point swing.

What makes this present group at North Hills different from those in years past goes beyond sheer numbers, though. Martinez said he sees the effect the success and ability of the rookies — three of whom placed at the Chartiers-Houston tournament — has on his veterans, creating a healthy rivalry.

Even though there isn't much direct competition for starting spots between the two groups given that the older wrestlers are heavier, that shared desire to be the best within the team is clear. Five seniors placed at Chartiers-Houston.

“Everyone wants to be top dog,” said Bright, who won the 285-pound division at Chartiers-Houston. “If you're not practicing hard, it's not going to translate onto the mat.”

The dynamic between the two classes isn't negative. Bright's classmate John MacPherson has a brother on the team who is a freshman, so many of the seniors already knew him. But competitiveness does exists.

Bright sensed as much this summer when the team began frequent practices. In the past he said there weren't as many off-season workouts and the tenor of the ones that did happen was light. This time the wrestlers approached them with seriousness, including the newcomers.

“The freshmen understand they need to be a vital part of this team,” Bright said. “Some years in the past the freshmen didn't understand the need to contribute and that's the reason they're up here.”

This balance appears to have the Indians set for success.

“It's who's a better team and not who has more people on the team,” said Bright of having a complete lineup. “We like that because we think we're pretty good this year.”

Jasper Wilson is a freelance writer.

