Burrell wrestling happy for the challenge despite falling to Waynesburg

Three days before Christmas, Burrell's wrestling team received the gift of a dual meet loaded with adversity but low on emotional anguish.

In preparation for another potential long postseason, the Bucs hosted Class AAA Waynesburg on Thursday and got just what they desired: down-to-the-wire bouts throughout the lineup. The Raiders (3-0) used pins in four of the final seven bouts to claim a 36-26 win over Burrell (2-1) and avenge a 42-23 loss to the Bucs a season ago.

“That's the good thing about wrestling a team like Waynesburg or Kiski Area or any of our nonsection matches,” Burrell coach Josh Shields said. “We put ourselves in a championship situation with a team (that's comparable to what) we're going to face in the WPIAL finals or state playoffs, and we get to wrestle those types of matches without any major consequences.”

Burrell's early Section 3-AA schedule demanded little of the 10-time defending WPIAL Class AA champion Bucs, who rolled past Riverview and Summit Academy's piecemeal lineups. The postponement of the Dec. 13 match against Kiski Area left Shields eager to see how his team stacked up against a better opponent.

Enter Waynesburg, which chooses to compete in Class AAA despite a Class AA enrollment.

“If we got to wrestle the quality of Burrell every single week in Class AA, I'd go to Class AA,” said coach Joe Throckmorton, whose Raiders defeated Class AAA opponents Chartiers Valley and Trinity by larger margins than they topped Burrell. “We love those guys. But there's not very many of them. That's the problem.”

Sophomore Bryan Gaul gave the Bucs a strong start with a second-period pin in the 120-pound bout, but Waynesburg used Ryan Braun's 1-0 victory at 126 to set off a string of four consecutive decisions.

Juniors Corey Christie and Shaun Gates swung momentum back in Burrell's favor with major decisions at 152 and 160. Both scored takedowns in the final 10 seconds to give the Bucs bonus points.

“Coach Josh always says you've got to stay hungry for more points,” Christie said. “You can never get enough.”

Zach Rupert's 8-5 decision at 182 cut Waynesburg's lead to one, but Raiders standouts Colin McCracken and Connor Main delivered first-period pins at 195 and 220 to leave Burrell desperate.

Aware he needed to win his heavyweight bout to keep Burrell's hopes alive, Phil Coutch pulled off a 3-2 decision with a reversal in the tiebreaker portion of overtime.

“I went in hoping to get a pin, but it didn't work out so I tried for the points instead,” said Coutch, a senior. “It felt like a heavyweight match, that's for sure.”

McCottie Denjin's pin in the 106-pound bout delivered the final blow to Burrell, but freshman Trent Valovchik finished the meet with a positive for the Bucs, as he secured a fall in 49 seconds.

“It's hard to beat a top team when you give up four pins, that's for sure,” Shields said. “But there's definitely some bright spots.”

One of the biggest bright spots came after the match, when Shields and Throckmorton met at the center of the mat to discuss a continuation of the series and a possible expansion to the junior-high level.

“They're the best team in Class AA normally,” Throckmorton said. “They don't run from competition. We don't run from competition. ... It's nothing but respect for both programs.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.