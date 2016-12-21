Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Wrestling

Greensburg Salem wrestling wins 7 of final 8 bouts to top Penn-Trafford
Paul Schofield | Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, 9:39 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem’s Tommy McChesney (top) takes on Penn-Trafford’s Peyton Kelly at 220 pounds Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, at Greensburg Salem High School in Greensburg.
Greensburg Salem’s Vinny Clark (left) takes on Penn-Trafford’s Anthony Zona at 120 pounds Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, at Greensburg Salem High School in Greensburg.
Greensburg Salen’s Luke Ewing (back) takes on Penn-Trafford’s Domenic DeLuca at 152 pounds Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, at Greensburg Salem High School in Greensburg.
Greensburg Salem’s William Gangawere (right) is brought down by Penn-Trafford’s Josh Maglicco at 285 pounds during a dual meet Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, at Greensburg Salem High School in Greensburg.
Penn-Trafford’s Nick Coy (left) takes on Greensburg Salem’s DaJuan Hertzog at 126 pounds during a dual meet Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, at Greensburg Salem High School in Greensburg.
Greensburg Salen’s Luke Ewing (top) takes on Penn-Trafford’s Domenic DeLuca at 152 pounds Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, at Greensburg Salem High School in Greensburg.
Greensburg Salem’s Jacob Alwine (front) takes on Penn-Trafford’s Job Chisko at 132 pounds Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, at Greensburg Salem High School in Greensburg..
Penn-Trafford’s Nicholas Kosan (left) takes on Greensburg Salem’s Joey Williams at 145 pounds Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, at Greensburg Salem High School in Greensburg.
Greensburg Salen’s Luke Ewing (right) takes on Penn-Trafford’s Domenic DeLuca at 152 pounds Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, at Greensburg Salem High School in Greensburg.
Penn-Trafford’s John Bachar takes on Greensburg Salem’s Jesse Quatse at 171 pounds Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, at Greensburg Salem High School in Greensburg.
Greensburg Salem’s Ian Ewing (front) takes on Penn-Trafford’s Christopher Risnear at 138 pounds Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, at Greensburg Salem High School in Greensburg.
Penn-Trafford’s Matt Wilkie (front) takes on Greensburg Salem’s Teegan Hahn at 195 pounds Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, at Greensburg Salem High School in Greensburg.
Greensburg Salem's wrestling team found itself looking at a big deficit halfway through its match against Penn-Trafford on Wednesday.

But the No. 8 ranked Golden Lions won seven of the final eight bouts and rallied to upset No. 6 Penn-Trafford, 37-30, in a WPIAL Class AAA, Section 1B match.

Seniors Teegan Hahn (195 pounds) and Tommy McChesney (220) capped off the comeback with a technical fall and major decision.

Because of an illness to Penn-Trafford senior and PIAA qualifier Matt McGillick at 180 pounds, Greensburg Salem coach Randy Parsley was able to make moves that Penn-Trafford coach Rich Ginther couldn't counter.

“Not only was Matt out, his backup couldn't go either,” Ginther said. “Not having Matt was the difference.”

And Parsley agreed.

“We had to make moves if we wanted to win, and when McGillick wasn't able to go, it made the moves a lot easier,” Parsley said. “If he's there, we can't make the moves that we did.”

Penn-Trafford (1-1) raced out to a 24-6 lead after six matches. Josh Macglicco (285) and Job Chishko (132) collected pins during the Warriors' run.

But freshman Ian Ewing (138) stopped the run with a 5-1 victory against Chris Risnear. His win was the beginning of the Golden Lions (1-0, 1-0) rally.

Junior Joe Williams (145) followed with a first period pin, and Luke Ewing (152) scrapped out a 9-3 win against Dom Deluca.

Penn-Trafford senior and two-time PIAA champion Cam Coy (160) returned to the lineup after missing the King of the Mountain tournament with a neck strain and pinned Sage Parsley in the first period.

“He started his career like I started mine, against a two-time state champion,” Coach Parsley said.

Jesse Quatse (170), who was fighting an illness, gutted out a 12-0 win against John Bachar and with McGillick out of the lineup, Alec Shaw collected a forfeit.

“This is how these matches in the section are going to be, tight,” Coach Parsley said. “It will be that way Friday at Hempfield.

“I thought both teams wrestled well. The Nick Coy and DaJauhn Hertzog match was a good one. The competition in this section is great. You don't have any weeks off.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

