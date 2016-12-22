Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Wrestling

High school roundup: Strong start leads Derry wrestling past rival Latrobe

Staff Reports | Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, 9:51 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Penn Hills' Myles Yarbaugh collects a loose ball as Sherran Schifino and Norwin's Nicholar Vieceli collide on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 at Norwin High School.

Updated 41 minutes ago

Derry won the first five bouts en route to a 42-24 victory over neighborhood rival Latrobe in a nonsection wrestling match Thursday night in Latrobe.

Garrett Lenhart (113 pounds), Gannon Lenhart (152) and Noah Wiencek (285) had pins for the Trojans, who led 26-0 and improved to 9-0.

Angelicchio Marino earned a decision at 106 to snap the skid for Latrobe (0-4), which lost to Norwin in a Class AAA, Section 1B match Wednesday. The Wildcats also got two wins by forfeit.

Girls basketball

Greensburg Salem 48, Uniontown 43 — Megan Kallock scored 24 points to lead Greensburg Salem (3-3, 2-0) to a Section 3-5A victory. The Golden Lions closed on a 17-10 run. Mya Murray had 17 points for Uniontown (1-6, 1-1).

Belle Vernon 66, Southmoreland 44 — Keira Boff scored 15 points, all from behind the arc, and Ashley Russell had 12 as Belle Vernon (5-2, 2-0) won a Section 3-4A game.

Olivia Porter had 16 points for Southmoreland (4-2, 0-2).

Frazier 63, Bentworth 24 — Brook Poling had 20 points, and Hannah Fell added 16 points and 13 rebounds to lead Frazier (3-2, 2-0) to a Section 3-AA victory.

California 61, Jeannette 17 — Jeannette was held to one point in the second and third quarters en route to a Section 3-AA loss. Olivia Sirnic had 15 points for the Jayhawks (2-2, 1-1). Dominique Gaston led California (6-0, 2-0) with 18 points.

South Park 56, Derry 33 — Derry (4-2, 0-2) was outscored 16-3 in the third quarter and lost to South Park in a Section 3-4A game.

Boys basketball

Penn Hills 80, Norwin 44 — Nick Vieceli had 11 points, and Jake Williams had 10 but Norwin (4-3, 1-1) dropped a Section 3-6A game. Sherron Schifino had 18 points for Penn Hills (5-0, 2-0).

Laurel Highlands 75, Greensburg Salem 57 — Bryce Laskey had 31 points as Laurel Highlands (3-3) won a nonsection game. Marvel McGowan scored 22, and AJ Sharp added 14 for Greensburg Salem (4-2), which fell behind 38-24 at halftime.

Greensburg Central Catholic 57, Aliquippa 48 — Neal McDermott scored 25 points, and Jack Liberatore added 15 as Class AA No. 3 Greensburg Central Catholic (5-0) won a nonsection game at Aliquippa (2-3). The Quips defeated GCC in the WPIAL semifinals last season en route to winning the PIAA title.

Derry 68, Mt. Pleasant 49 — Justin Huss scored 18 points, and Aidan Bushey added 17, including five 3-pointers, as Derry (3-2, 2-0) won a Section 1-4A game.

Jake Newill scored 13, and Keith Kalp and Jason Beranek had 12 each for the Vikings (0-5, 0-1).

Wednesday's late highlight

• Jarrett Bach scored 23 points, and John McClaren added 17 to lead the Yough boys (1-5) to a 57-49 win over Geibel.

