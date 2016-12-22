High school roundup: Strong start leads Derry wrestling past rival Latrobe

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Derry won the first five bouts en route to a 42-24 victory over neighborhood rival Latrobe in a nonsection wrestling match Thursday night in Latrobe.

Garrett Lenhart (113 pounds), Gannon Lenhart (152) and Noah Wiencek (285) had pins for the Trojans, who led 26-0 and improved to 9-0.

Angelicchio Marino earned a decision at 106 to snap the skid for Latrobe (0-4), which lost to Norwin in a Class AAA, Section 1B match Wednesday. The Wildcats also got two wins by forfeit.

Girls basketball

Greensburg Salem 48, Uniontown 43 — Megan Kallock scored 24 points to lead Greensburg Salem (3-3, 2-0) to a Section 3-5A victory. The Golden Lions closed on a 17-10 run. Mya Murray had 17 points for Uniontown (1-6, 1-1).

Belle Vernon 66, Southmoreland 44 — Keira Boff scored 15 points, all from behind the arc, and Ashley Russell had 12 as Belle Vernon (5-2, 2-0) won a Section 3-4A game.

Olivia Porter had 16 points for Southmoreland (4-2, 0-2).

Frazier 63, Bentworth 24 — Brook Poling had 20 points, and Hannah Fell added 16 points and 13 rebounds to lead Frazier (3-2, 2-0) to a Section 3-AA victory.

California 61, Jeannette 17 — Jeannette was held to one point in the second and third quarters en route to a Section 3-AA loss. Olivia Sirnic had 15 points for the Jayhawks (2-2, 1-1). Dominique Gaston led California (6-0, 2-0) with 18 points.

South Park 56, Derry 33 — Derry (4-2, 0-2) was outscored 16-3 in the third quarter and lost to South Park in a Section 3-4A game.

Boys basketball

Penn Hills 80, Norwin 44 — Nick Vieceli had 11 points, and Jake Williams had 10 but Norwin (4-3, 1-1) dropped a Section 3-6A game. Sherron Schifino had 18 points for Penn Hills (5-0, 2-0).

Laurel Highlands 75, Greensburg Salem 57 — Bryce Laskey had 31 points as Laurel Highlands (3-3) won a nonsection game. Marvel McGowan scored 22, and AJ Sharp added 14 for Greensburg Salem (4-2), which fell behind 38-24 at halftime.

Greensburg Central Catholic 57, Aliquippa 48 — Neal McDermott scored 25 points, and Jack Liberatore added 15 as Class AA No. 3 Greensburg Central Catholic (5-0) won a nonsection game at Aliquippa (2-3). The Quips defeated GCC in the WPIAL semifinals last season en route to winning the PIAA title.

Derry 68, Mt. Pleasant 49 — Justin Huss scored 18 points, and Aidan Bushey added 17, including five 3-pointers, as Derry (3-2, 2-0) won a Section 1-4A game.

Jake Newill scored 13, and Keith Kalp and Jason Beranek had 12 each for the Vikings (0-5, 0-1).

Wednesday's late highlight

• Jarrett Bach scored 23 points, and John McClaren added 17 to lead the Yough boys (1-5) to a 57-49 win over Geibel.