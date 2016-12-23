Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
Wrestling

Greensburg Salem retains Crosstown Cup with win over Hempfield
Paul Schofield | Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, 8:51 p.m.
Patrick Connolly | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem's Alec Shaw wrestles with Hempfield's Colin Choby in the 182 weight class during a match between Greensburg Salem and Hempfield at Hempfield Area Senior High School on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. Shaw won the match and Greensburg Salem won overall 36-32.
Patrick Connolly | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem's Joseph Williams wrestles with Hempfield's Trevor Verkleeren in the 145 weight class during a match between Greensburg Salem and Hempfield at Hempfield Area Senior High School on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. Williams won the match and Greensburg Salem won overall 36-32.
Patrick Connolly | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem's Joseph Williams wrestles with Hempfield's Trevor Verkleeren in the 145 weight class during a match between Greensburg Salem and Hempfield at Hempfield Area Senior High School on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. Williams won the match and Greensburg Salem won overall 36-32.

Updated 9 hours ago

Winning the coin flip proved to be the difference in the Greensburg Salem/Hempfield wrestling match Friday.

The Golden Lions won the toss, which allowed coach Randy Parsley to dictate the bouts, and ultimately Greensburg Salem won the annual match for the Crosstown Cup, 36-32.

Consecutive pins by Jesse Quatse (170 pounds), Alex Shaw (182) and Teegan Hahn (195) helped rally Greensburg Salem (2-0, 2-0) to a WPIAL Class AAA, Section 1B victory over rival Hempfield (0-2, 0-2).

Dajauhn Hertzog clinched the win with a 6-2 victory against Hempfield's Jared Brean in the final match of the night at 132 pounds. Greensburg Salem, which built a 33-14 lead, forfeited two matches and Hempfield's Kyle Burkholder recorded a pin at 120 pounds the trim the lead to 33-32.

“I didn't think it would come down to me,” Hertzog said. “I was a little nervous at first, and then I settled down. I'm happy it came down to me, and I was able to do the job.”

Parsley said winning the toss and selecting even forced Hempfield to present Jarod Verkleeren and Vincent Distefanis first and allowed Greensburg Salem to get the matchups it wanted.

“Getting the matchups was the key,” Parsley said. “I thought we left points on the mat. It shouldn't have come down to Dajauhn.

“I'm ecstatic that we beat Hempfield. It takes some pressure off us heading into the new year, but we have to continue to improve and be better finishers.”

Luke Kemerer gave Hempfield an early 5-0 lead with a 24-6 victory against Ian Ewing at 138.

Joe Williams (145) and Luke Ewing (152) gave the Golden Lions a 6-5 lead with decision wins, but Verkleeren followed with a first-period fall for Hempfield.

Three consecutive pins and a win by Tommy McChesney gave Greensburg Salem a 27-11 lead, setting up the exciting finish.

“Losing the toss definitely hurt,” Hempfield coach Vince DeAugustine said. “We felt whoever could dictate the bouts would win. We just have to do a better job.”

Eric Alfery gave Hempfield a spark when he recorded a takedown with six seconds left to defeat Greensburg Salem heavyweight William Gongaware, 2-1.

That win gave the Spartans new energy.

“That was only his second varsity win,” DeAugustine said. “We have our backs against the wall. The section makes you get better in a hurry.”

Both teams will wrestle in tournaments over the holiday break. Greensburg Salem is at the Southmoreland Holiday Classic and Hempfield at the Powerade tournament.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.