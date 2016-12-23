Greensburg Salem retains Crosstown Cup with win over Hempfield

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Winning the coin flip proved to be the difference in the Greensburg Salem/Hempfield wrestling match Friday.

The Golden Lions won the toss, which allowed coach Randy Parsley to dictate the bouts, and ultimately Greensburg Salem won the annual match for the Crosstown Cup, 36-32.

Consecutive pins by Jesse Quatse (170 pounds), Alex Shaw (182) and Teegan Hahn (195) helped rally Greensburg Salem (2-0, 2-0) to a WPIAL Class AAA, Section 1B victory over rival Hempfield (0-2, 0-2).

Dajauhn Hertzog clinched the win with a 6-2 victory against Hempfield's Jared Brean in the final match of the night at 132 pounds. Greensburg Salem, which built a 33-14 lead, forfeited two matches and Hempfield's Kyle Burkholder recorded a pin at 120 pounds the trim the lead to 33-32.

“I didn't think it would come down to me,” Hertzog said. “I was a little nervous at first, and then I settled down. I'm happy it came down to me, and I was able to do the job.”

Parsley said winning the toss and selecting even forced Hempfield to present Jarod Verkleeren and Vincent Distefanis first and allowed Greensburg Salem to get the matchups it wanted.

“Getting the matchups was the key,” Parsley said. “I thought we left points on the mat. It shouldn't have come down to Dajauhn.

“I'm ecstatic that we beat Hempfield. It takes some pressure off us heading into the new year, but we have to continue to improve and be better finishers.”

Luke Kemerer gave Hempfield an early 5-0 lead with a 24-6 victory against Ian Ewing at 138.

Joe Williams (145) and Luke Ewing (152) gave the Golden Lions a 6-5 lead with decision wins, but Verkleeren followed with a first-period fall for Hempfield.

Three consecutive pins and a win by Tommy McChesney gave Greensburg Salem a 27-11 lead, setting up the exciting finish.

“Losing the toss definitely hurt,” Hempfield coach Vince DeAugustine said. “We felt whoever could dictate the bouts would win. We just have to do a better job.”

Eric Alfery gave Hempfield a spark when he recorded a takedown with six seconds left to defeat Greensburg Salem heavyweight William Gongaware, 2-1.

That win gave the Spartans new energy.

“That was only his second varsity win,” DeAugustine said. “We have our backs against the wall. The section makes you get better in a hurry.”

Both teams will wrestle in tournaments over the holiday break. Greensburg Salem is at the Southmoreland Holiday Classic and Hempfield at the Powerade tournament.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or Twitter @Schofield_Trib.