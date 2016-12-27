Area wrestlers prepare for test against some of nation's best at Powerade tournament

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Today: Round of 32 at 8:15 a.m.; quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford senior Cam Coy said the first time he competed in the Powerade Christmas wrestling tournament it was an eye-opening experience.

Coy finished third as a freshman, second as a sophomore and won last year as a junior.

Now the two-time PIAA Class AAA champion is looking forward to competing for a second title.

The 50th annual Powerade tournament will begin Thursday and conclude Friday at Canon-McMillan. It's one of the nation's premier high school tournaments that brings together some of the top wrestling talent in the state and the country.

There are 50 teams scheduled to compete, including 16 new ones. Oakdale, Calif., is one of the new teams looking to do battle with Wyoming Seminary, Kiski Area, North Allegheny, Belle Vernon, Canon-McMillan, Colonial Forge (Va.), Brookville (PIAA AA champion), Lockport Township (Ill.), Parkland and Franklin Regional, among others.

There are seven returning Powerade champions as well as 22 state champions.

Coy is among that group.

“It's an amazing tournament,” Coy said. “It's a chance to test yourself against some of the top wrestlers in the country. You'll see a lot of the WPIAL and together trying to defend our turf.”

Coy missed the King of the Mountain tournament Dec. 18 because of a strained neck. It was more of a precautionary move.

But he returned to the Warriors lineup against Greensburg Salem last week and looked strong.

“Cam's good,” Penn-Trafford coach Rich Ginther said. “His weight is where it needs to be for Powerade, and he's ready to roll. I don't have to worry about him.”

The Virginia recruit, who has competed at 160 pounds, plans to wrestle at 152 for the Powerade tournament.

“Looking at the names in the bracket, I definitely need to be at my best if I want to win another title,” Coy said. “There are a lot of good kids there, and I'm looking forward to the battles.”

There are three other state champions in the 152-pound class with Coy — Stephan Glasgow (Bound Brook, N.J.), Shane Griffiths (Bergen Catholic, N.J.) and Bailey Thomas (Good Counsel, Md.).

That's not the only loaded weight class. There are five state champions entered at 126 pounds, headlined by the return of three-time PIAA Class AAA champion Spencer Lee of Franklin Regional, and four state champions at 195.

Lee and Jefferson-Morgan junior Gavin Teasdale, both Iowa recruits, are undefeated in their career and have won multiple PIAA titles.

Both are wrestling at 126 pounds this season, but Teasdale will drop to 120 for the tournament.

Teasdale will find the competition just as tough there because Beau Bartlett of Wyoming Seminary, the No. 1 ranked freshman in the country and recent winner of the Ironman tournament, will be in the weight class.

Lee is one of three world champions in the tournament. The other two are Hempfield senior Jared Verkleeren at 160 and St. Paul's (Md.) Kurt McHenry at 106.

The other four state champions in Lee's bracket are Wyoming Seminary's Jack Davis, St. Paul's Daniel Planta, Parkersburg South's (W.Va.) Luke Martin and Colonial Forge's Levi Englman.

Lee will be favored to win his third title after missing the 2015 tournament while recovering from shoulder surgery. He had a few close battles in claiming his third Ironman tournament title.

North Allegheny senior Jake Woodley is one of the four state champions at 195. The others are DePaul Catholic's (N.J.) Brad Kui, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt's Cole Nye and Montoursville's Gavin Hoffman.

Canon-McMillan athletic director and tournament director Frank Vulcano said a video tribute will take place prior to the finals, commemorating the 50 years of the tournament, which began at Cal (Pa.) in 1967.

Two other holiday tournaments will take place in the area this week. The Southmoreland tournament and the Steve DeAugustino Holiday Classic at West Mifflin also begin Thursday.

Some of the top teams at Southmoreland include Norwin, Greensburg Salem, Mt. Pleasant and West Allegheny, while Yough, McGuffey, Peters Township and South Allegheny are at West Mifflin.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.