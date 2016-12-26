Kazalas hopes to grow with Quaker Valley program

John Rocco Kazalas was thrilled to learn Quaker Valley was going to field a varsity wrestling team this season.

Last year, Kazalas and a handful of his Quakers teammates wrestled for Moon through a co-op agreement. But, they're glad to be back on their own mats.

“It's great,” he said. “Since I started wrestling, I always had to bounce around to different teams and clubs. To be home really means a lot.”

Only a sophomore, he looks forward to watching the program continue to build, too.

“It's really nice because I'll still be able to see the team progress and not have my senior year be the only year wrestling here,” he said. “I'll get to see the team grow and see some of the middle school guys step up.”

A 2016 WPIAL Class AAA qualifier last year at 113 pounds for the Tigers, Kazalas wants to build off that experience this season.

“I think I have progressed a lot,” he said. “I've just been working a little harder and being more of a leader at practice.”

Kazalas was selected as a team captain, an honor he cherishes.

“John is a very special kid. He is a very hard worker and knowledgeable in the sport. He is extremely experienced and, most important, he has the passion for the sport. That being said, he's everything I want in a captain,” Quaker Valley coach Brian Cook said. “In addition to that, he is just a great person. He cares about his teammates. He wants to lead by example. He wants to do everything he can to push himself and push and challenge those around him, too.

“I look at him as someone that can carry the torch for our program the next three years. I believe he will build a great legacy for himself and help our program establish a very successful tradition.”

Kazalas moved up in weight class to 126 pounds, but has wrestled at 132, as well.

“It's been a little bit of an adjustment,” he said. “My body grew, so it's not like I am super small for 126. I feel comfortable at that weight class.”

To open the season, Kazalas went 4-1 and finished third at 126 pounds at the Chartiers-Houston tournament. He posted a win in the team's first section match, too.

“I am happy with where I am, but not content. For the beginning of the year and getting the rust off, it's good. I want to progress as the year goes along,” he said. “I think I am pretty good on my feet and pretty good at throws. I got a lot better at getting off the bottom than I did last year. I think just being more physical and more active when I wrestle is a key. When I am out there, I can see I am a little passive. As the year goes on, I'll be a little less nervous.”

Kazalas has his sights set on advancing from the WPIAL tournament to the Southwest Regional and, finally, to the PIAA tournament.

“My ultimate goal, hopefully, is to become the first Quaker Valley High School wrestler to get to states,” he said.

Cook believes Kazalas has a good chance to advance far in the postseason.

“He has great mat awareness, excellent technique and he is extremely strong for his weight. At times, he is an unorthodox wrestler. He executes traditional takedowns, but he has the ability to throw anybody. He can surprise a lot of opponents with his upper body skills,” Cook said. “I have high expectations for John, and I believe he can achieve a lot of great things. He is a young man of great character. He is honest, respectful and wants to be the best he can be. He wants to keep learning as much as possible. I feel like a state championship in the next three years is a very achievable goal.”

