Practice make perfect for Baldwin wrestling coach Newman

Brian Newman has taken over as head coach of the Baldwin wrestling program.

Newman inherited the job from Rudy Nesbitt, who accepted the head coaching position at Allderdice prior to the start of this season.

Newman was Nesbitt's assistant for several years.

“Allderdice's head coach stepped down, and I didn't want the program to come to a halt,” Nesbitt said. “I've known a lot of the (Allderdice) kids since they were young, and it opened up an opportunity for me help these young men in the city.

“The travel and practice time allows me to take more credits and finish my degree at a quicker pace, too. I'm still working with the Baldwin wrestlers, giving them nutrition and workout plans. I will also be going to camp with them next summer. Brian, my longtime assistant and friend, has taken (on) the leadership role at Baldwin.”

Newman coached with Nesbitt in some capacity for seven years at Thomas Jefferson and as an assistant coach last season at Baldwin.

“It will be different this year not coaching alongside Rudy,” Newman said. “Not only has Rudy been my partner in coaching for all these years, but he is also a good friend and mentor outside of the mat room, as well. I'll miss working with him.”

Newman's coaching philosophy centers on a wrestler's practice routine.

“I preach hard work and dedication with my guys,” Newman said. “As a wrestler, you can't control how good your opponent is, how well he has trained or how well he was coached. I believe you focus on what you can control — yourself.

“I ask our wrestlers to come to practice each day and give their all. Master your skills, create good habits, be in optimal conditioning, manage your weight and keep your mind focused on the task at hand. Do everything you can to prepare yourself, then let the rest fall into place.”

The Highlanders appear to have adjusted to their new head coach.

“To make this philosophy work, practices have been much harder and more intense,” Newman said. “At first, many of the guys struggled, but now they have all bought in to the the system. Practices never seem to get easier because they keep working harder as they improve. As they improve, I increase practice intensity. Yet, the guys keep working hard.

“We've seen some limited success so far this early in the season, but I believe if they stay the course they will be able to achieve or exceed their goals.”

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.