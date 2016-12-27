Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
Wrestling

A-K Valley wrestling notebook: Valley aims to make statement at Southmoreland Holiday Classic
Bill West | Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, 5:42 p.m.

Updated 4 minutes ago

From coach Dane Johnson's perspective, Valley wrestling put the rest of the WPIAL on notice late last December and in early January with a series of lopsided wins and a strong showing in the Southmoreland Holiday Classic.

Turning heads and garnering more respect for the Vikings remains on Johnson's agenda a year later.

Valley returns to Southmoreland's annual tournament, which often includes some of the WPIAL's and District 6's top Class AA teams, with a lineup that continues to impress this season.

No Class AA team placed higher at Gateway's season-opening Eastern Area Invitational than the Vikings, who took 11th.

In their two dual meets, they outscored Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic and Jeannette by a combined 135-18.

At Southmoreland High School on Wednesday and Thursday, they'll compete in a field that also includes fellow 2016 WPIAL Class AA team tournament qualifiers Beth-Center, Burgettstown, Chartiers-Houston, Southmoreland and South Side Beaver as well as Class AAA team tournament qualifiers Butler, Greensburg Salem and West Allegheny.

Junior Savien Smith and sophomore David Schuffert are returning placewinners. Smith came in seventh at 152 pounds as a sophomore, and Schuffert placed sixth at heavyweight as a freshman.

Valley's history in the tournament includes several ebbs and flows. In Johnson's first season as coach a year ago, the Vikings took ninth out of 32 teams with five placewinners.

In 2014, Valley placed 26th out of 29. But each of the two years prior to that, it finished in the top eight. Another top-10 finish came in 2008, but in 2009 through ‘11, the Vikings never fared better than 12th.

Wrestling recon

Burrell left Central Mountain High School's King of the Mountain tournament earlier this month with just one placewinner, a total well below what the Bucs anticipated. Uncertainty increased about whether the team will leave the Powerade Christmas tournament later this week with a better outcome.

For coach Josh Shields, even bad outings for the Bucs serve a couple purposes. The wrestlers learn from their losses. And the coach gets to see how the toughest Class AA teams from the Eastern side of the state look.

That information becomes useful for Burrell if it again advances to the PIAA team tournament.

“Previously, we didn't see those guys until the state duals,” Shields said. “That's why we scheduled (King of the Mountain), and since I've been head coach, we've been going to that tournament.”

Precious pounds

Kiski Area sophomore Darren Miller competed in the 106-pound weight class a season ago and chose to stay in that classification this winter. But Miller, who came one win short of qualifying for the PIAA Class AAA individual tournament as a freshman, is a heavy favorite in more ways than one among WPIAL 106-pounders.

“I feel like instead of being small like I was last year, I'll be a little bigger,” he said. “Around Christmas time last year, I was probably around 106, so I was a few pounds lighter. Now I'm like 110, 112.”

Miller's weight progression has been stark: He competed at 87 pounds in eighth grade and 77 pounds in seventh.

Age appropriate

Highlands coach Grant Walters is yet to celebrate his 30th birthday, but he wonders how much longer he'll hold his own against his Golden Rams on the mat.

Walters frequently trains with his nephew, 160-pounder Cameron Clark. But he has encouraged all of his assistants, who are even younger, to get involved at practices.

“Going a whole practice with (Clark), it's kind of rough,” Walters said.

Clark has garnered interest from Gannon this season.

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.